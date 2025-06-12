Calendar of events

THE Artisan Faire joins with Washington State Chili Cookoff

THE Artisan Faire and Washington State Chili Cookoff returns to Ocean Shores on Saturday and Sunday, June 14 and 15.

For the third year, Washington State Chili Cookoff combines with THE Artisan Faire. Competitors enter to win in four categories: Traditional Red, Verde, Homestyle and Veggie. Winners may advance to the World Championship Chili Cookoff in October in Indianapolis. Tasting kits will be available with proceeds going to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southwest Washington.

Also added this year is food truck fun. Attendees will be able to choose from several food vendors. Order up a burger, something from the smoker, treats and more. New this year will be wood fired pizza prepared on-site.

After successful shows beginning in December 2022, the THE Artisan Faire is set to bring Fair Trade from five continents, select Pacific Northwest vendors and global food to the show. Find baked goods in the Patisserie which benefits Artisan Faire Adopt-A-Resident, year-round gift giving program for Green Lake Assisted Living residents in Ocean Shores.

Travel the world and receive a Passport to visit all the vendors at the show. When it is “stamped” by the vendors, the Passport is included in a drawing for a stay at The Grey Gull in Ocean Shores. More prize winners are announced during the two-day event.

“Artisan Faire continues to grow since the inaugural event in December 2022. We have more vendors for this December show with special happenings each day. Artisan Faire Adopt-A-Resident is included. This is a year-round gift giving program and you may adopt a Green Lake Assisted Living Ocean Resident to provide an individually created gift package for the one you adopt” Cynthia Stearns, event producer said.

“THE Artisan Faire featuring Fair Trade gift items has a heart for local- including local artisans. To successfully adopt and share love for Green Lake Assisted Living residents of Ocean Shores, Artisan Faire Adopt-A-Resident is a favorite. I am thankful for the care and heart that goes into these well organized and planned events,” said vendor Elaine Thomson.

THE Artisan Faire and the chili cookoff are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Ocean Shores Convention Center, 120 W. Chance a La Mer NW.

Freaks at the Beach

Saturday and Sunday, 10 to 5 p.m., June 14-15 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center, 120 W Chance A la Mer NW Ocean Shores.

Join Urban Unglued and their unique and unusual vendors at the Ocean Shores Convention Center for Freaks at the Beach. This is a unique sideshow/circus themed shopping event that isn’t like your “normal” craft show.

Ocean Shores Elks Flag Day Parade and BBQ

Saturday and Sunday, June 14-15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting at 641 Point Brown Ave. NW

Come on by after the parade to the Elks Club and enjoy a hot dog grilled on their Blackstone.

Father’s Day in Seabrook — a Vintage Cruise-In and BBQ

Sunday, June 15, from noon to 2 p.m.

Go to picturesque Seabrook for this Father’s Day, for an unforgettable experience filled with classic cars, mouth watering food, and cherished memories with loved ones. Gather your family and friends for their highly anticipated annual Vintage Car Cruise-In and BBQ, where old-school charm meets modern-day celebration.

As you stroll through their showgrounds, prepare to be dazzled by an impressive display of vintage cars, hot rods, and classic vehicles, each lovingly preserved by passionate car enthusiasts who are eager to share their stories. From gleaming chrome bumpers to vibrant paint jobs, you’ll get a chance to admire the beauty and craftsmanship that define automotive history.

Indulge your taste buds with a delicious BBQ to-go lunch featuring grilled favorites, savory sides, and delightful desserts.

This fantastic day is about more than just cars and food; it’s an opportunity to celebrate camaraderie, nostalgia, and the special bonds we share with fathers and father figures in our lives. Spend quality time together while exploring the captivating world of classic automobiles and enjoying great food.

Father’s Day dinner at Lake Quinault Lodge

Sunday, June 15, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Lake Quinault Lodge, 345 S. Shore Road, Quinault

Celebrate Father’s Day at the lake with a special prime rib dinner complete with all the trimmings for $54 from 5 to 9 p.m. Spend the day enjoying the lake and relaxing in their grand lobby, then treat dad to a memorable evening at the Roosevelt Dining Room.

Reservations are not required, but they recommend making one to ensure seating availability. Call 360-288-2900.

