Brush fire near Satsop leads to structure fires

Friday at approximately 1 p.m., East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue was dispatched for a brush fire in the median of U.S. Highway 12 in Satsop.

Shortly after units went enroute, they were dispatched for an RV Fire that was threatening structures. While enroute, Engine 51 and Aid 53 were notified that the fire had spread into the structures. Mutual aid was immediately requested from Grays Harbor Fire Districts 1 and 12.

Engine 51 arrived on scene to find two residential structures well involved with fire and an RV between them fully involved, and began pulling attack lines to extinguish the fire. Water supply was established at a nearby hydrant. Chief 51 responded after clearing the previous fire, assuming command after arriving on scene.

After an hour and a half, fires in both structures had been brought under control and overhaul activities began. Personnel from East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue and mutual aid agencies ensured all hot spots were extinguished and salvaged some of the occupants’ personal belongings. Tender 51 would remain on scene as fire watch for a few hours after other crews had cleared.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters throughout the incident.