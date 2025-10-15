New York Times bestselling author of It Happened One Summer, Tessa Bailey, recently announced a planned third book in the Bellinger Sisters series to be set in Westport. The project is currently untitled, but Bailey wrote, “Expect a third Bellinger Sisters book in early 2027, complete with cameos from Brendan, Piper, Fox and Hannah.”

Upcoming Author Events

Saron Lutheran Church — Hoquiam

Meet the Author: Don Pugnetti, Jr.

Saturday, Oct. 18 from 2:30 to 3: 30 p.m.

708 8th Street, Hoquiam

Presented by Sons of Norway Grays Harbor, Don Pugnetti, Jr., will be on hand to discuss his book, A Coat Dyed Black: A Novel of the Norwegian Resistance. Filled with thrilling historical details about a corner of Europe often forgotten in the story of World War II, A Coat Dyed Black illuminates the struggles and sacrifices of ordinary people compelled to do the extraordinary.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Meet the Author: Jerry Knaak (yours truly)

Saturday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Your friendly neighborhood newspaper reporter will be at Harbor Books for a Haunted Hoquiam book signing event in support of my four-book series of vampire novels titled The Dark Passage Series.

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

Author Miranda Mellis in conversation with Anne De Marcken

Friday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Local author Miranda Mellis will be in conversation with Anne De Marcken about Miranda’s newest book Crocosmia upstairs at Browsers. We will have copies of the book at the event and the author available for signing. A revelatory novel (or parable) of art, adventure, and radical politics, set in a world on the precipice. At once a fantasy, a handbook to political thought, and a work of eco-fiction, this lush novel meditates on how, in a world on the precipice, dreams of communal care can bloom.

An Afternoon of Magic and Romance with authors Rachel Linden and Sheila Roberts

Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m.

Head upstairs at Browsers on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 2:00 p.m. for a conversation between Rachel Linden, author of The Secret of Orange Blossom Cake, and Sheila Roberts, author of The Man Next Door. Both authors will be available to sign copies of their newest releases after the talk.

River Selby

Thursday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Browsers will host author River (formerly Anastasia) Selby, formerly of Olympia, on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 6:00 p.m. Head upstairs as they speak on their memoir Hotshot: A Life on Fire. Hotshot is a work of intimacy and authority, nimbly merging a personal journey of reinvention and self-acceptance with expert insight into the textured history of ecological systems and Indigenous land tending, the modern practices that have led to their imbalance, and the people who fight fire.

Orca Books Cooperative — Olympia

Casey Clapp

Wednesday, Oct. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Arborist and environmental educator Casey Clapp will be at Orca in Olympia to discuss his new book, The Trees Around You. The Trees Around You covers not only native trees but also commonly planted ornamentals and favorites in the PNW.

Polson Museum — Hoquiam

Aaron Goings lecture and book signing

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Grays Harbor native Aaron Goings’ treatise on the history of radicalism among Grays Harbor’s lumber workers has just been released by the University of Washington Press. In Red Harbor, Goings resurrects the forgotten history of lumber workers in a bastion of labor radicalism, examining the conflict as workers faced down an alliance of employers, police, and anti-radicals, including the Ku Klux Klan. But he goes beyond these clashes to illuminate the vital roles of families, immigrants, and working-class women in the labor movement, revealing how people fought not only for labor rights but also for the good of their communities.

Writers Groups

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club – Sunday Edition

Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop hosts the (Nearly) Silent Writing Club on Oct. 19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers—bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend. Star Wuerdemann hosts.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Hoquiam Writers Group

Thursday, Nov. 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.

Book Groups and Clubs

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Tonight from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event will be held at Hoquiam Brewing Company, located at 526 8th Street. If you’re 21+ and like to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month we will be discussing Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

October Browsers Book Club

Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

October’s book is Ice by Anna Kavan. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This dystopian classic, the last book Anna Kavan published in her lifetime, renders her apocalyptic vision of environmental devastation and possessive violence in unforgettable, propulsive, oneiric prose.

PageTurners Book Discussion

Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion at the Timberland Regional Library in Aberdeen. This month’s book is Home by Toni Morrison.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Book Group

Monday, Oct. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m.

This month’s book is Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer. Ocean Shores Friends of the Library sponsors this program, and purchases 10 copies of each title to be checked out for two weeks. Books are kept in the work room, so ask the staff at the circulation desk for a copy.

If you would like to be added to the Book Group email list, contact Michelle Traer at mtraer@osgov.com.

Bring Your Own Book (3rd Wednesday of every month)

Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your “to be read” pile.

Elma Timberland Regional Library

PageTurners Book Group

Tuesday, Oct. 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion at the Elma Timberland Regional Library. This month we will be discussing The Round House by Louise Erdich.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets on the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. October’s read is Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate).

Story Time

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturday from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! This week’s theme is pumpkins. Ages Birth – 5. Presented by Niko.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Oct. 17

10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Oct. 22

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Oct. 22

11 a.m. to noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Timberland Regional Library Hoquiam Preschool Storytime

Friday, Oct. 17

10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Timberland Regional Library Raymond

Pajama Storytime

Tuesday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Put on your pajamas, grab a bedtime buddy, and join us for stories, songs, and fun. This is an after-hours program; no other library services are provided during this time.

Book Babies

Wednesday, Oct. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.