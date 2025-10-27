Body slams and body art take down Ocean Shores

At the Ocean Shores Convention Center on Saturday, Harbor Havoc: Tattoo Taketown took place from just before noon until 9 p.m., despite a loss of power around 7:30 p.m.

The organizers who threw this event, Rogue Wrestling Attractions LLC, have been putting on Harbor Havoc in Ocean Shores since 2022.

Wrestling events were happening all throughout the day, offering non-stop highlights, with a vast array of pro wrestlers arranged within the day for each match.

Participating in these matches were 10 wrestlers, many from outside of the region.

Against all odds of the windstorm and weather warnings, the main wrestling portion of the evening continued even after all power went out in the convention center around 7:30 p.m., with the night planned to come to a close at 9:20 p.m. Through perseverance and diligence, the craft and drama went on. With the main matchcard starting at 7, only two scheduled, and one surprise wrestler got to fight in the light.

The main matchcard included Big Nasty Logan vs. Celestial and Danika Della Rouge vs. Skylar Hope.

For the main event, Draven Vargas vs. Luis Dellamorte wrestled for the Rage Wrestling Association Championship.

With the power out, the crowd held their phone’s flashlights up to the wrestling ring, lighting up the stage. The crowd’s engagement was impressive, with heckling, cheers and boos heard loudly all throughout the room, and unfazed by the weather, nearly no one left during the wrestling.

The Rage Wrestling Association (RWA) held its first women’s match in the ring, making history for the company. One of the wrestlers taking place in this initial match, “Diehard” Danika Della Rouge, had a presence that was vibrant and powerful alongside skill that stirred up heartfelt reactions from the audience.

“It was an absolute honor to be a part of the first women’s match and huge next big steps for RWA. Women’s wrestling has come so far from what it was back in the day we are no longer ‘Divas’ but considered wrestlers,” Rouge said. “I was drawn to wrestling in high school. I started amateur wrestling senior year and once I started I knew I found my sport. I loved the aggressive sport and fight it gave. Then I discovered a school for wrestling in Washington and fell in love ever since.

Tattoos

Action went on for 11 hours, including awards for the best tattoos, as live tattooing was set up all day long for inked art pieces to be completed in time for each award to be judged live. Awards were granted under many tattoo types and niches including best lettering, Ornamental/Mandala, traditional, black and gray, best color, and ending the night with the best overall tattoo of the day.

Olympia and Elma’s parlor, Ghost Town Tattoo, is the main host of this section of the event. Though there was a focus on Ghost Town, there were at least 10 other independent artists from around the Pacific Northwest offering work to attendees.

Vendors and merchandise booths for Rogue Wrestling Attractions were set up around the space sporadically. To celebrate Halloween, there were two costume contests held, adding some spooky cheer to the jam-packed event.

If you’d like to go to the next Harbor Havoc, tickets will be made available through RogueAttractions.com.

A wrestler saunters onto the ring.