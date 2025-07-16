Bear Gulch Fire continues to smolder near Lake Cushman

The Bear Gulch Fire, located on the north side of Lake Cushman near Mount Rose in the southeast region of Olympic National Forest near Hoodsport, has grown to 445 acres and is 18% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

The cause has been determined to be human caused, according to a news release from InciWeb. No structures so far have been damaged.

Crews continue to work along National Forest Road 2400 removing brush, hazardous trees, logs and snags to ensure safe access and egress for responders.

Firefighters working in the Staircase Ranger Station area continue to prep areas around structures and improve fire breaks. Sprinklers have been installed in strategic positions around structures in the Staircase area due to proximity of the fire. Tuesday, heavy equipment began improving the Forest Service-2419 road for use as a fire break by clearing brush, small trees and limbs.

Due to the hazardous work environment when operating heavy machinery, the Washington Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to avoid the area near FS-RD2419 for public and firefighter safety. Crews will also be improving areas of the Mt. Ellinor trail for use as a fireline by cutting brush, felling hazardous trees and removing fallen logs. On the main portion of the fire, a helicopter will continue to be used for water drops to prevent fire spread.

Falling or rolling debris from the fire area, including large boulders and trees continue to pose a serious hazard to anyone on National Forest Road 2400 (also known as FS-24, Road 119 and N Lake Cushman Road). This ongoing threat presents significant safety concerns. NF Road 2400 is closed at mile marker 10.5, at the junction of N Mount Church DR. and NF road 2400. This closure on NF Road 2400 includes access to day use, trailheads and other sites beyond the closure point.

Access to Mount Rose Village residential Divisions 2, 3 and 4 remain open. Other recreation sites continue to be evaluated for the potential of future closure based on changing fire conditions and operations.

Dry, hot conditions and fire danger remain high. There are several interagency resources dedicated to working active incidents. Campfires in Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest are restricted to established fire rings.

Evacuation Levels:

While there are no evacuation orders currently in effect, below is a reminder of how to prepare for an evacuation incident:

Level 1 — READY: Prepare a go kit for you, family, animals. Clear areas around your home in advance. Know your escape routes.

Level 2 — SET: Have your go kit on hand and ready. Ensure you, your family, and animals and ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Level 3 — GO: Grab your go kit. Load your family and animals and leave.

Closures:

There are many closures within both the Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest. Please visit their websites to view all closures:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/…/bear-gulch-fire-area-closure

https://www.nps.gov/…/fire-conditions-and-updates.htm

Lake usage:

Helicopters will continue to use the north end of Lake Cushman for dipping water to use for fire suppression. People are asked to continue to keep the north end of the lake clear from boating and other recreational uses.

Weather and fire behavior:

Tuesday’s high was expected to be 89. Winds should be calm from the northeast ranging form 5-9 mph in the morning. Tuesday night will have a low around 62, with winds from 5-7mph becoming calm in the evening.

Smoke:

Smoke impacts have been minimal thanks to the cooler weather over the last couple of days. With warmer weather starting Tuesday, communities near the fire such as Hoodsport, Potlatch and Skokomish should expect intermittent periods of smoke.

Air space restrictions:

There is a Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the fire. Any unaccounted-for aircraft, including drones, puts aerial firefighting resources and lives at risk. If you fly, we can’t. All firefighting aircraft must be grounded if unmanned aircraft or drones are operating near the fire.