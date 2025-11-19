Beach hazards statement in place for South Washington coast

The NWS Portland OR released a beach hazards statement at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday valid from Thursday 4 a.m. until Monday 4 a.m. for the South Washington coast.

“Sneaker waves are possible,” states the NWS. “A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children. Those participating in razor clam digs should exercise caution.”

“Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning,” explains the NWS. “Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.” This statement is in effect until Monday Nov. 24 at 4 a.m.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory and a Hazardous Seas Warning are also in effect until 4 a.m. Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, expect seas 6 to 11 feet at 15 seconds and south winds 11 to 23 miles per hour with gusts up to 29 miles per hour.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 21 feet at 17 seconds and south winds 10 to 17 miles per hour are expected in the inner coastal waters.

Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.