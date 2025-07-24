Ballots have been mailed with Primary Election Day set for Aug. 5

Ballots were mailed on July 18 as primary season in Washington state and Grays Harbor County gets underway. Washington’s regularly scheduled Primary is the first Tuesday of August.

For county races, the top two vote-getters in each contest will move on to the General Election in November.

Measures include:

Fire Protection District 12 — Property Tax Levy for Fire Protection and Emergency Services

City of Elma — Levy to Partially Fund Police Services for 2026

South Beach Regional Fire Authority — Emergency Medical Services Levy Lid Lift

County races and candidates:

Aberdeen Council Ward 2

Position 4

Ryan Housden

Justin B. McFadden

Jerry Rajcich

Darrin Lee Bates

City of Oakville

Mayor

Bill Breedlove

Robert Lee Colgrove

Angelo Cilluffo

Sheila A Jones

Mary M Knight School 311

School Board Director Position No. 1

Tracey Ushman

Kayla Mali

Tessa Fatland

School District 5 — Aberdeen

School 5 Position 4

Michelle Sturges

Jeremy C. Wright

Jeanne Marll

Eligible voters are encouraged to confirm or update your voter registration information at VoteWA.gov. If you are already registered to vote, your ballot has been mailed automatically and there’s no need to request one. July 28 is the deadline to register or update your address online. You may also register and vote in person at a county voting center through Election Day. You may also register online or by mail with a paper form, or at a county elections office.

Visit VoteWA.gov or https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/voters/helpful-information/current-election-information for more information.