Area firefighters redeploy to wildfire near Walla Walla

On Thursday, the Central Region Strike team — made up of firefighters from Grays Harbor Fire District #2, Montesano, Lacey, South Beach Regional Fire Authority, Hoquiam, and Aberdeen — is being demobilized from the Red Bridge Road Fire near Cle Elum and redeployed to the Vansycle Canyon Fire near Walla Walla in Eastern Washington.

The Vansycle Canyon Fire has already burned over 2,500 acres, and Level 2 evacuation notices are in place for nearby homes. Level 2 means to be set to evacuate at a moment’s notice as there is significant danger in the area.