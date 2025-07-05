APD nabs hit and run suspect

According to an Aberdeen Police Department Facebook post, on Wednesday at approximately 3:45 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at the intersection of W. Market Street and Park Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 44-year-old victim lying on the sidewalk and learned the suspect vehicle had fled the scene.

During the investigation, the suspect vehicle was identified. It was located approximately 45 minutes later and a 33-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested without incident. Due to the victims injuries, the suspect, Derek Miles Meacham, was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for felony hit and run. The victim was crossing in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.