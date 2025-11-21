Air permit upheld paving way for Hoquiam pellet plant

Recently, the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board upheld the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency’s air permit to Pacific Northwest Renewal Energy to establish a wood pellet manufacturing facility in Hoquiam.

The Notice of Construction permit issued by Olympic Region Clean Air Agency (ORCAA) on May 14, 2024, was appealed to the Pollution Control Hearings Board (PCHB) on June 13, 2024. After months of deliberation, the board found that Olympic Region Clean Air Agency permit approval met the requirements of both the federal Clean Air Act and Washington’s Clean Air Act. Olympic Region Clean Air Agency’s Final Determination and Order of Approval for the construction application were affirmed.

Hoquiam City Administrator Brian Shay said via email, “In general, it means that ORCAA can now issue the air permit which is necessary to operate the facility once it is constructed. (Pacific Northwest Renewal Energy) has been waiting on this appeal ruling before they commence construction.”

Upon learning of the Pollution Control Hearings Board’s decision, Grays Harbor County District 1 Commissioner Georgia Miller posted on Facebook, “Huge win for Grays Harbor regarding the pellet mill wanting to be built in Hoquiam. … The Pollution Control Hearings Board (PCHB) issued their decision in the PNWRE permit appeal and it upholds ORCAA’s permit!!! Economic development coming to Hoquiam!!!! We all win!!!”

According to a press release, ORCAA staff expended significant time and resources on this permit to ensure clean air standards are met or exceeded.

“Our permit writers are dedicated to ensuring the permits issued by ORCAA protect air quality for our communities,” said Jeff Johnston, ORCAA’s executive director. “The PCHB ruling on this action affirms ORCAA’s thorough and accurate review of PNWRE’s application, and the solid basis for the decisions we made in issuing the permit.”

The summary of the ruling states, “… the Board concludes that Appellants failed to meet their burden of proof to demonstrate by a preponderance of the evidence that the Air Permit issued by the Olympic Clean Air Agency on May 14, 2024, granting Pacific Northwest Renewable Energy permission to establish a wood pellet manufacturing facility located at 411 Moon Island Road, Hoquiam, Washington, violates state or federal law. The Board also concludes that Appellants failed to meet their burden of proof to demonstrate that ORCAA’s decision to adopt the city of Hoquiam’s July 25, 2023, determination of nonsignificance was clearly erroneous under the State Environmental Policy Act. Therefore, the Air Permit, including its conditions and requirements, should be affirmed.

The original appellants, Twin Harbors Water Keeper, Grays Harbor Audubon Society, the Friends of Grays Harbor and the Natural Resources Defense Council, can appeal the ruling by PCHB through the court system.