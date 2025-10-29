Ability @ Work Celebration honors six individuals

Ability @ Work honored six individuals and told their stories of employment as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month Monday evening at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge.

Dee Dee Garman, the event organizer and perhaps the biggest advocate for inclusive employment you’ll find west of the Rockies, served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Unfortunately, four of the honorees were unable to attend the event. Invited guests, supportive coworkers and two of the honorees were treated to moving videos produced by Rick and Amy Moyer of Moyer Multimedia.

Garman, the Grays Harbor County Developmental Disabilities program coordinator, delivered a PowerPoint presentation that was interwoven between inspirational videos featuring Steve (Quinault Beach Resort and Casino), Angela (Quilt Harbor and The Warm Company), Brody (Western Washington Merchant Patrol), Sarah (Elma Farm Stand), Barbara (Elma Grocery Outlet) and Andy (The Daily World).

Each vignette featured video of and/or interviews with each honoree on the job as well as comments from their coworkers, supervisors and job coaches who work with either Morningside or the Coastal Community Action Program. If one phrase was common among the six, it was that they are “dedicated and loyal” employees. Garman presented awards to the two employees who were in attendance, Steve and Andy, followed by photos with coworkers and job coaches.

Garman said that this awareness-raising event is important for the individuals, their families, and businesses looking to add hard working and resourceful people to their teams.

“It’s more than just a person with a disability, the more they’re out in the community the more people become comfortable and learn what the person is like, like we do everybody else. When we have events like this it helps families who have kids with disabilities that it is important for them to get out and work, get out and be in the community, make friends,” Garman said. “It’s important for businesses to realize how reliable they are, how great it is to have them around. For so long people with disabilities were set aside, people weren’t able to get to know them. Having events like this shows that out in the community is where we all belong. At any time any of us could have a different ability.”

Garman added that events like this celebration go a long way in raising awareness and demonstrating that people with disabilities have much to contribute to businesses and the community.

According to the presentation, 62 businesses in Grays Harbor County employ individuals with disabilities and 72% of the people seeking employment are employed. Washington state leads the United States with an 86% employment rate for individuals with disabilities in inclusive work environments.

In 2004, Washington state introduced the Working Age Adult policy, the first of its type in the country. This policy is based on the fundamental belief that all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities have the talents and abilities to contribute to typical workplaces in every community.

Grays Harbor County Commissioner Vickie Raines choked back tears as she made some remarks at the end of the evening.

“We live in a world that’s very challenging right now, very divisive at times and this evening really moved my heart. This program is giving people careers, it’s not just a job, it’s a career,” Raines said. “I did not see disabilities, I saw ability, ability to make a difference in this world, ability to make a difference in your own lives and in the lives of so many more.”

At the end of June, the D&R Theatre in Aberdeen hosted the premiere of the Living My Best Life film series produced by Moyer Multimedia and sponsored by Grays Harbor County Health. The films offered a window into the lives of Collin, Hannah, Margaret, Craig, Makayla and Garman’s daughter Lacey. Hannah participated in a panel discussion at the Grays Harbor County Public Health Symposium earlier this month and assisted at Monday evening’s event.

Living My Best Life kicked off Disability Pride Month. According to the Center for People with Disabilities, “It’s no coincidence that this celebration happens in July, the month we commemorate the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). On July 26, 1990, this landmark piece of civil rights legislation changed the legal landscape for accessibility and inclusion in the U.S.”

Rick Moyer said he was honored to be asked to produce the videos, which involve site visits, and filming interviews and b-roll, and post-production.

“When they came to me and asked if I would do my magic because they had seen my other stuff I immediately jumped on it because it makes a huge difference in the community,” Moyer said. “The reason I do it is because I know it’s going to impact, it’s going to go further than the event. I would much rather do this kind of thing than a music video. I get to meet people I just love. When I was a kid, we were scared of people with disabilities. It always unnerved me. I wonder what their story is. If you can tell their story then people go, ‘oh my gosh, I completely relate with that.’ Nowadays it’s way more inclusive, it has a long way to go, I love the fact it brings the awareness up, ‘hey, we’re all in this together.’ Don’t treat those people like somebody you’d avoid at the grocery store, but someone you’d embrace.”

Garman passed along the following additional information via email:

Events like the Ability @ Work Celebration:

Show what’s possible — the positive and impactful things happening right here in Grays Harbor — and how these real-life experiences can become a reality for others.

Open minds and hearts by replacing myths and misconceptions with local stories of inclusion in action — individuals with and without disabilities learning, socializing, and working together, building connections, and developing genuine friendships.

Show that inclusion is not about kindness or simply the right thing to do. It’s about people with and without disabilities being part of the same spaces, experiences, and opportunities. It begins in our schools, continues through community and social activities, and extends into our workplaces, where inclusion becomes a natural part of who we are as a community.

Build awareness of the support and resources available to help people with disabilities, businesses, organizations, and our community work together to create a more inclusive Grays Harbor — one life experience at a time.

Inspire possibility and change by showing that these real-life experiences can be a reality for everyone — for people of all abilities, for businesses and organizations of every size, and for communities both large and small.

At the Heart of the Ability @ Work Celebration, we:

Honor individuals with disabilities who are making a difference by being part of the workforce and contributing their skills, talents, and dedication every day.

Recognize businesses that lead by example, showing that inclusive employment benefits everyone — the individual, the business, the employees, and the entire community they serve.

Share local, real-life stories of teamwork — people with and without disabilities, employers, co-workers, supported employment agencies and job coaches working side by side to create meaningful workplaces that strengthen and connect our community.

In the end, that’s what true inclusion is all about — people coming together, learning from one another, and building a community where everyone feels accepted and a sense of belonging.

The next event on the calendar is the second Living My Best Life film fest, which is scheduled for March.

Attendees at the Ability @ Work Celebration listen to the presentation.