Aberdeen’s St. Mary School expands Early Learning program

St. Mary School in Aberdeen is expanding its Early Learning Program for the 2025–2026 academic year.

In addition to the traditional half-day preschool and pre-kindergarten (PreK) offerings, families will now have access to a full-day program with the option to add after-school care.

The school has long had a half-day program to help three and four-year-old students prepare for elementary school. This enhancement reflects St. Mary School’s commitment to providing flexible, high-quality education that meets the diverse needs of families in Grays Harbor.

“More and more, families with young children are looking for a safe educational environment that offers day-long classes and a strong sense of community and support,” said Carrie Marlow, Principal of St. Mary School. “We are excited to expand our faith-based Early Learning Program and welcome many more young families into our St. Mary School family.”

To lead the expanded program, St. Mary School has recently hired two experienced early childhood educators. Yesenia Barragan, who has taught in both the Aberdeen and Hoquiam school districts and served as a translator for students and families, will serve as the program director and lead teacher.

“I am excited that our Grays Harbor County families will have the option to be a part of this new Early Learning Program at St. Mary School,” said Barragan. “This program is geared to offer many options and support for our families, including a dual language environment for our Spanish language students. Thanks to the program design we will be able to support more families with a high quality early start to their child’s education “

Assisting Barragan is Rachael Jones, who brings experience as a preschool teacher and is also a parent at St. Mary School.

St. Mary School is in the final stages of obtaining licensing from the state of Washington as a child care provider, which will enable eligible families to apply for the “Working Connections Child Care” subsidy. This subsidy, funded by the state, will make the Early Learning Program a low-cost or even no-cost option for qualifying families.

The enhanced Early Learning Program offers three schedule options to accommodate different family needs:

Half-Day Program — 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Full-Day Program — 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Full-Day with After-School Care — 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

All options run Monday through Friday; September through June, and follow the St. Mary School calendar. Children must be three years old (preschool) or four years old (pre-K) by Aug.31, to enroll.

More than just care, the St. Mary Early Learning Program is a structured, creative educational environment focused on preparing students for success in elementary school. The curriculum includes pre-reading, number skills, art, dramatic play, music, physical education, and religion, all at an age-appropriate level. There is also a strong focus on teaching students social emotional skills that result in positive interactions with peers and adults.

The program’s expansion was made possible thanks to a generous $42,500 Early Learning Grant from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation, which funded classroom and playground upgrades.

“We are so fortunate to have such an important community partner in the Grays Harbor Community Foundation,” added Principal Marlow. “Their strong commitment to the youth in our area is unmatched, and we are very thankful for their generosity and support.”

Enrollment is now open, with a maximum capacity of 20 students. St. Mary School welcomes families of all faiths and backgrounds from across Grays Harbor.

For more information or to begin the enrollment process, visit www.saintmaryschool.org or contact the school office at (360) 532-1230.

Media contact for questions or further information: Advancement Director Pete Scroggs, 360-580-7714, advancement@saintmaryschool.org.