Aberdeen to perform water system and pavement maintenance

The City of Aberdeen Public Works Department will be continuing water system maintenance and pavement restoration this week. This work is part of Aberdeen’s ongoing infrastructure improvement program aimed at ensuring reliable water service and safer roads for residents and businesses.

Water system maintenance

The Water Department will be completing upgrades and repairs to the underground water distribution system. This work will help improve water pressure, reduce the risk of pipe breaks, and extend the life of critical infrastructure.

What residents can expect

Temporary water shut-offs are expected during this period; informational door

hangers have been placed at the residences with known impact. If you are in the work zone but have not had a door hanger placed, service disruption is not anticipated. However, your water pressure may be reduced while work is underway.

Once work is completed, it is normal to see sediment in your running water. The City recommend letting water run continuously until it is clear, which may take 10-20 minutes.

Pavement maintenance

The Street Department will be resurfacing affected roadways including the removal of the failed roadway, replacement of the subgrade material and installation of new asphalt.

What Residents Can Expect

Road closures are expected to be in place throughout the rest of this week. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and follow posted signage. Noise and construction activity during working hours.

Expected completion:

Water – Wednesday

Paving – Friday

Daily work hours:

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Affected areas:

Intersection of Montview Drive and Bel-Aire Ave.