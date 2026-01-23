Aberdeen SkillsUSA students honor MLK

The SkillsUSA clubs at Aberdeen High School and Miller Junior High School honored the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by cleaning Morrison Riverfront Park on their Day for Action.

“Three large bags of garbage and two Walmart shopping carts later, they left it better than they found it,” Chuck Veloni, one of the high school advisors, said. “Thanks to all of those who volunteered their time.”

The Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department took to Facebook to thank the students for their efforts.

“Aberdeen Parks and Recreation would like to give thanks to Chuck Veloni and the 2026 Aberdeen High School/Miller Junior High SkillsUSA group for cleaning up at our Morrison Park/Log Pavilion location during their community service project for MLK Day’s ‘A Day for Action.’ We really appreciate all the help we can get to make the parks a cleaner/safer place to spend time,” the post read.