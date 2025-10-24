Aberdeen seeks public comment for ADA transition plan

According to a press release issued by the city of Aberdeen, the City will open a public comment period and is asking for feedback on its draft Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan for the facilities in the public right-of-way.

This plan identifies existing deficiencies and provides a framework on how to address physical access barriers at curb ramps, sidewalks, and other pedestrian facilities.

Visit https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/607/ADA-Transition-plan to review the draft plan and submit your feedback.

Comments may be emailed to gvhashagen@aberdeenwa.gov.

The public comment period is opens Wednesday and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 12.

According to the project description, the city of Aberdeen is committed to providing equal access to its public programs, services, facilities, and activities for all citizens including those with disabilities. To achieve this end, the City is developing an ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan for the public right-of-way, in compliance with federal and state law.

To satisfy the requirements set forth by Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (CFR 28 Part 35), and WSDOT Local Agency Guidelines Manual (Chapter 29), this ADA Transition Plan intends to:Identify physical and communicative barriers in City of Aberdeen’s public right-of-way facilities that limit the accessibility of its programs, services or activities to individuals with disabilities;

Describe the methods to be used to make the public right-of-way facilities, programs, services or activities accessible;

Provide a schedule for making necessary modifications to provide better access and achieve compliance and

Identify the public officials responsible for implementation of the plan.

The City intends to address barriers to accessibility in city buildings, parks, and other facilities at a future date.

For more information on this and other projects, please contact Gabriela Virgen-Hashagen at (360) 537-3205 or gvhashagen@aberdeenwa.gov or checkout our current projects website at https://aberdeenwa.gov/373/Current-Projects.