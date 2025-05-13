Aberdeen Schools remain active with summer vacation on horizon

From BBQs to fun runs, Aberdeen students have been enjoying varied activities

A.J. West holds annual fun run

A.J. West Elementary School hosted its annual fun run, which featured a Wild West theme, on Friday.

As friends and family lined the sidewalk to cheer them on, the students ran, walked or jogged three times around the block which equated to a mile. The event is part of the school’s health and fitness initiative and it culminated with a family barbecue.

SkillsUSA Barbecue set for Wednesday

The annual SkillsUSA Cowboy BBQ which helps send students to the national competition in Atlanta, is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Commons at Aberdeen High School. Tickets are on sale at the high school, Miller Junior High School and at the door the night of.

State gold medalists from Miller Junior High School are Jaycee Kost in Extemporaneous Speaking; Emily Dominguez in Prepared Speech; the team of Elizabeth Emmett, Aubriel Munoz and Braylee Stallings in Promotional Bulletin Board, and the team of Calvin Evanson, Jaycee Kost and Ian Giffin in Engineering.

Miller’s medalists also include Yesenia Bojorge, bronze in Extemporaneous Speaking; Indie Pavon and Simon Reed, silver and bronze in Pin Design, and Ian Giffin and Macey Wallen, silver and bronze in Prepared Speech.

Oliver Bryson captured the state gold medal in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning. AHS swept the category with Luis Mazariegos and Saul Fonseca taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Medalists from the high school also include Trevon Ramos, who earned silver in Electrical Wiring.

If you’re not able to attend the BBQ but would still like to support the trip to Atlanta, you can make a donation online at https://aberdeen.revtrak.net/donations/#/v/Donation and be sure to specify SkillsUSA.

Check out the new ‘cat’ on campus

Students in Aberdeen High School Construction 2 class taught by Cory Martinsen are fired up about the new Kubota excavator they now share with the Aberdeen School District’s maintenance department.

Introductory operations began in late April. Martinsen said he and the students are excited to add excavating to their tool box. “We can build the buildings,” Martinsen said regarding the sheds they construct. “And now we will learn to move the dirt.”

Bishop Center concert for 4th and 5th graders to be held Thursday

Thanks to a grant from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation, the Coast Trio will host a string concert for 4th and 5th graders Thursday at the Bishop Center for the Performing Arts at Grays Harbor College.

The Coast Trio includes violinist Debra Akerlund on violin, Leslie O’Brien on viola and cellist John O’Brien. This outreach enables students to experience live music inside the Bishop Center.

Dr. Paula Akerlund, chair of the Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees, said the 40-minute concert will feature music from the 1700s to the present day.

“We believe this is a great opportunity for young students to visit the Bishop Center, hear a wonderful concert and see what Grays Harbor college has to offer,” Akerlund said.