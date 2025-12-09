Aberdeen launches Civics Academy

The city of Aberdeen has announced the launch of Aberdeen 101: Civics Academy, a free, eight-week educational program designed to give participants a behind-the-scenes look at how local government works. This hands-on academy will be led by city staff, department directors, and elected officials, offering participants a unique opportunity to learn how city services are delivered and how decisions are made to support the community.

Aberdeen 101: Civics Academy will run Feb. 5 through March 26, with weekly evening sessions held every Thursday at various locations. One Saturday session may be scheduled to accommodate a guided tour showcasing key city facilities and operations.

“Aberdeen 101 is an investment in civic education and community engagement,” Mayor Douglas Orr said. “When residents understand how their city operates, they become empowered partners in building Aberdeen’s future.”

How to Apply

The online application is open now. Interested participants may apply online through the city of Aberdeen’s website (www.aberdeenwa.gov) or by scanning the QR code. The city encourages early applications due to limited class size. The application period will close at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9. Class size is limited to 20 participants.

About Aberdeen 101

The academy will cover a wide range of topics including public safety, public works, budgeting, planning, code enforcement and the role of elected officials. Each session will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, engage directly with city staff, take part in hands-on activities and gain practical insights into the day-to-day operations of Aberdeen and its government. This academy could also serve as a way to develop future leaders who may want to take on leadership roles within the community.

To learn more about the program and fill out the online application, please visit www.aberdeenwa.gov, or scan the QR Code.