Aberdeen City Council to take legislative break in August

According to a press release issued by the City of Aberdeen, at its June 25 regular meeting, the Aberdeen City Council approved a request from City Administrator Ruth Clemens and voted to authorize a legislative recess for the month of August.

The press release stated that many lawmakers and legislative bodies use legislative breaks as a time to connect with the community and that such a break is an opportunity for councilors to meet with their constituents to understand their priorities, concerns and needs prior to the creation and shaping of the budget in September.

The legislative recess also allows city staff to work with the council on legislative business such as legislation creation, Utility Rate Advisory Committee recommendations, policy making, conducting long-term research and preparing the budget.

As a result of the recommendation and the vote, the two regular Aberdeen City Council meetings scheduled for August 13 and 27 will be cancelled.

The Abderdeen City Council meetings have returned to the third floor at City Hall and the next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9 at 6: 30 p.m. Aberdeen City Hall is located at 200 E Market Street. City Council meetings had been held at Grays Harbor College since last May due to needed repairs to the City Hall elevator.