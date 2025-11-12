A day of remembering and honoring in Elma

Beginning with a Veteran’s memorial ceremony at Edward Silas Morton Jr. Park at 11 a.m. and parade at 1 p.m., followed by lunch, VFW Post 1948 hosted a day of remembering and honoring veterans in Elma.

Since the ’80s, Post 1948 has held a Veterans Day event, beginning in the parking lot of their VFW building and the high school band would come play, said William “Bill” Wickwire, who previously served as commander of Post 1948. Post 1948 was chartered on Nov. 22, 1930.

The ceremony included a dedication for the POW signs that are now at each entrance to the city of Elma. In his remarks, Jim Sorensen said, “There are approximately 81,000 Americans who remain missing from past conflicts. The majority are from World War II. Among them, 1,582 are still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War, including those missing in Laos, Cambodia and China. We are here today to remember them, to make sure they are never forgotten.”