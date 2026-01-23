2026 Vaughan Scholarship now accepting applications

The application period for Vaughan Company’s 2026 Vaughan Scholarship Program is now open through March 27, 2026. The scholarship is available to current and previous graduates of eastern Grays Harbor County schools: Elma School District, Montesano School District, and Mary M. Knight School District.

Scholarships are available to students who will or are pursing a post-secondary degree or a vocational/technical certificate. The awarded amount is a minimum of $1,000. Selection is not limited to applicants with financial need.

Apply at: https://www.chopperpumps.com/vaughan-company-scholarship/.