2.8 magnitude earthquake hit Olympic Peninsula early Tuesday

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit Washington’s Olympic Peninsula early Tuesday morning.

The quake occurred at 2:18 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, around 15.5 miles west of Hoodsport, between the central and southeastern parts of the peninsula.

Its location means it was felt in parts of the Puget Sound region. People as far northeast as Abbotsford, British Columbia and as far southwest as Aberdeen, reported feeling a slight shake, according to the USGS.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report it to the USGS to help officials get a sense of its reach and impacts.

Tuesday’s tremor was Washington’s first earthquake with a magnitude over 2.5 since April 20, and the first quake of that magnitude to hit the western half of the state in over a month, according to USGS data.

How to prepare for an earthquake

While Tuesday’s quake was relatively small, Washington is prone to larger earthquakes. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, Washington is at the second-highest risk of significant earthquake damage of any state.

In order to be prepared for a significant quake, experts recommend taking the following steps:

Familiarize yourself with your surroundings and potential hazards in the event of an earthquake.

Move heavy objects to low places and off of walls above beds and staircases.

Assemble an earthquake kit with food, water, a flashlight and clothing.

Secure fragile items (such as vases), lights and ceiling fans.

Have a fire extinguisher readily available.

Keep shoes, gloves and flashlights under the beds in your home.

Store household chemicals near the floor. Make sure your car always has enough gas to get you away from danger.