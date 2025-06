19 GHC students graduating with 4.0 average

Each year, Grays Harbor College recognizes the students who graduate with the top grade point average (GPA). In the class of 2025, 19 students are graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“Congratulations to our 2025 top scholars,” said Grays Harbor College President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “Achieving a 4.0 GPA throughout your entire college journey is a remarkable accomplishment. We are incredibly proud of your hard work and success at GHC and we look forward to seeing what you do next.”

This year’s 4.0 graduates are:

Kevin DeGraw, Associate in Applied Science – Transfer, Forestry Technician

Ariana Arriaga Diaz, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement

Kailei Dillman, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement

Angie Soria Escobar, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement

Blayne Fuller, Associate in Science – Transfer Track 2

Carmella Gumaelius, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement

Hazel Jones, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement

Eva Jump, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement

Analiisa Laine, Associate in Applied Science – Business Technology

Alanna Miles, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Degree

Kohan Morrison, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement

Sophie Olive, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement

Justin Pop, Associate in Business – Direct Transfer Agreement

Anica Reimer, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement

Madeline Schaeffer, Associate in Science – Transfer Track 1

Samantha Schweppe, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement

Lorelei Smaciarz, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement

Willobelle Valentine, Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement