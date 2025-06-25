Comcast Unveils Simpler, Predictable Internet Pricing—What It Means for Grays Harbor Residents

Comcast, Washington’s largest internet service provider, is rolling out a new pricing structure for its Xfinity Internet plans, promising simpler, more transparent pricing with no contracts and no hidden fees. The announcement, which includes a 5-year price guarantee option, could have significant implications for nearly three million Washington households that are navigating rising living costs and increasing demand for reliable home connectivity.

The new “everyday price” plans feature four national internet tiers ranging from 300 Mbps to 2 Gbps, each bundled with unlimited data, a high-performance Xfinity WiFi Gateway, and a free line of Xfinity Mobile for one year. Prices start at $40/month for 300 Mbps with a 1-year guarantee, and go up to $130/month for 2 Gbps with the everyday price.

Additionally, the Xfinity WiFi Gateway included in all plans offers advanced features like parental controls, cybersecurity protection, and WiFi Motion—technology that turns connected devices into motion sensors for added home awareness. These features are accessible through the redesigned Xfinity app.

Why It Matters in Aberdeen and Beyond

Rural and coastal communities like Aberdeen often face challenges with broadband affordability. Comcast’s new pricing model could offer relief to families seeking predictable internet costs, especially as remote work, online learning, and streaming continue to drive bandwidth needs.

Competitive Landscape: This pricing change comes amid growing competition. According to a research report last month from Open Signal, Xfinity has increased its tally of head-to-head wins from the previous report — not only does Xfinity beat the competition for Reliability Experience, it breaks out of a statistical tie with T-Mobile for Upload Speed, winning all match-ups with T-Mobile outright this time around.

What’s Next

Grays Harbor residents can sign up for the new plans online or at local Xfinity stores starting today. A pricing change could directly affect a significant portion of the local population and Comcast’s new approach may offer a more stable and accessible path to high-speed internet for many.

Consumers can sign up for Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Mobile online at www.xfinity.com or at their local Xfinity store.