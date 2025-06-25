The Music Project makes its debut in Aberdeen

Downtown Aberdeen was treated to a historic moment last week as The Music Project finally took center stage, literally and figuratively, after six years of vision, planning, and perseverance with an invitation-only Music Industry Showcase. What began as a dream to uplift local talent and bring record labels into conversation with Aberdeen’s music scene has now become a vivid reality. The force behind it all, Wil Russoul, stood proudly before a closed-room audition event, the culmination of years of relentless dedication and belief in the power of authenticity.

Welcoming guests to the beautifully crafted acoustic venue, Russoul opened the evening with heartfelt remarks. He honored the cultural roots embedded in the music, particularly spotlighting the unity between Native American artistry and Aberdeen’s community. He warmly acknowledged the rising stars of One Way Sky, a band from Arizona who recently signed their first record deal and performed at this past weekend’s World Music Day festival.

“Whether you like Nirvana or not, they were authentic,” Russoul declared, emphasizing that Aberdeen’s legacy, like its most famous musical export, thrives on raw, honest expression. That ethos was on full display throughout the day’s performances.

Four distinguished industry veterans were present as judges and guests: Nashville singer-songwriter Darin Dillan; Jessie Preston from Texas, renowned for her breadth of experience across musical genres; Johann Peters, producer and award-winning filmmaker from Portland; and Doug Boone of Indy Group Records. All came ready to listen, and they were not disappointed.

The venue itself, created by Dani and Lee Bacon, served as more than just a stage, it was a statement. They have transformed the space into a haven for music and creativity, dedicating their entire building to studio work and performance art. Lee Bacon, a songwriter with a good ear, even picked one of the day’s standout performers by voice alone and sight unseen.

And what a lineup it was.

Lisette Bennest kicked off the afternoon with a haunting country ballad about love and betrayal. Shockingly, the song had been penned just four days earlier — a testament to her raw talent and lyrical instinct.

Then came Jon Reynolds, whose song “The World is Always Turning” combined lyrical weight with a powerful structure. “Don’t waste your time,” he said in closing, a mantra that resonated through the room.

Karl Penn brought Nashville to Aberdeen with a soul-stirring lament, delivering lines like “not enough whiskey to ease this soul” and “not enough light to lead the way” with palpable emotional gravity. The gospel-infused performance left the room silent in awe.

Still in high school, Travis Blumberg electrified the space with songs of hope and grit, channeling late-1980s vibes with a message aimed squarely at his generation: “Put your mind to it, and you can do it.”

Next, Jenny Rae Miller stunned with “Siren Song,” a vocal performance so powerful and graceful it drew near-tears from listeners. Her sparkling boots caught the stage lights, hinting at a dazzling future.

Then came Colin Gage, whose commanding voice shifted from booming tenor to soaring falsetto in a performance that evoked the passion of Meatloaf. A staple of the Music Project community, Colin’s talents also extend behind the scenes in show production and community engagement.

Finally, Jonas Allen, 21, and a hometown talent discovered just a year ago, closed the event with an intimate performance filled with heartbreak and soul. His vulnerability was matched by vocal mastery, prompting a warm, maternal question from Preston,: “Who hurt you?” Allen later revealed that he channels personal struggles into his music, a cathartic transformation that radiates through every note.

The impact of the auditions is already being felt beyond the room. Several performers are now fielding interviews and receiving interest from casinos and regional venues looking to book fresh, standout talent. The buzz around Aberdeen’s Music Project isn’t just local, it’s turning heads across the entertainment circuit, proving that this initiative is not only artistically powerful but commercially promising as well.

The Music Project’s official debut marked more than a celebration of local artistry, it signaled a shift in Aberdeen’s cultural landscape. Thanks to Russoul and the unwavering support of the community, what once felt like a distant hope is now an electrifying reality. Aberdeen’s sound has found its stage, and the world should be listening.