Spotlight on One Way Sky

Saturday at 2 p.m. on the main stage marked One Way Sky’s Aberdeen debut. Owning the space and spreading the vibe, these four young men from Gila River Indian Country, Arizona, traveled far for Aberdeen’s World Music Day and made it count.

The set kicked off in an intermittent but ever-present light drizzle. “The most moisture I have ever felt in my life,” Adrian joked from the stage, referring to the rain that fell throughout the day.

Performing together in full force, the band revealed its true power. Their style of alternative rock filled the streets of Aberdeen, pulling people in, even through the cool, damp weather.

Midway through the set, the music paused for a moment of reflection. In a meaningful gesture rooted in Indigenous tradition, the band acknowledged that they were standing on another Nation’s land. That recognition and respect was well received by the Quinault Nation, and a mutual exchange of gifts followed along with an expression of shared understanding.

Tony Enzler, representing the Quinault Indian Nation, confirmed the buzz that the band will be playing out at the Casino in the near future. Great news for the band and Grays Harbor.

Young, raw, and untempered, One Way Sky vibed with everyone. They bring their lived experiences to the world through song. It’s been nearly 50 years since a Native American band broke through like this. One Way Sky is cracking that door wide open, for themselves, and for the young people they inspire to speak their truth through music. They were a perfect fit for the World Music Day celebration.

Band members Damien, Cody, Loma, and Aidan shared their journey with genuine humility. All are members of the Tohono O’odham Nation from Gila River. The band began back in high school with Cody, Aidan, and Loma. Two years out and living independently, they welcomed Damien to the group as bassist. When asked who found whom, they smiled — they all just “knew of one another.” Damien, aware of their path, simply asked to join.

When asked about mentors, they all laughed again. “YouTube University,” Damien grinned. Waila music runs through their roots but their sound is uniquely their own. They learned to play at family gatherings and cited Gabriel Ayala as a personal inspiration.

They’ve played everywhere from Santa Fe to Chicago, and now, Aberdeen. A new chapter is beginning. They spoke of their shared “love of music as expression” and their desire to connect, with the land, and with others, through that love.

On the note of being the first Indigenous band signed to a record contract in roughly 50 years, their humility came through again. “It can’t be true,” they said. But they also understand the reality, that lack of exposure and opportunity has long stood in the way. They believe in a future with no more barriers, where everyone has space to share the music they carry inside.

They expressed deep gratitude to Native audiences who “created stages for us” to perform on. From there, they built a following, through social media and the support of allies like Zach, their documentarian, who travels with them capturing their journey in photos and video.

There’s only one way they’re headed. Fly high, One Way Sky; with blessings and love all the way.