Push Rods Car Club of Hoquiam takes on community projects

If you’ve driven through Hoquiam lately you’ve probably noticed the beautiful mural on the side of the old Safeway/Rescom building, depicting various species of birds that inhabit our area. This amazing display is the creation of local artist Jenny Fisher.

What does this have to do with the Push Rods car club?! Many of you may not know that Push Rods is not just a car club, they are a service club as well. In addition to donating to numerous local charities and organizations around Grays Harbor, they have recently taken it upon themselves to seek out worthy projects that their members can participate in.

Their first project was pressure washing the grandstands at Hoquiam High School’s Sea Breeze Oval earlier this year, and on a recent Thursday morning, their members gathered at the site of Fisher’s mural for their second project. The purpose of their work that morning was to cover the mural with a special clear protective coating. The idea behind this was to help preserve the beauty of Fisher’s creation for many years.

The coating will protect it from harmful ultraviolet rays and the harsh weather that we often see on the Harbor. In addition, in the unfortunate event that it gets tagged by graffiti, they can clean it off without damaging the artwork underneath.

“Our club members would like to thank the many individuals, businesses and organizations that support our club and its events each year,” stated member Ray Pumphrey. “Your generosity allows us to give back to the community and take on community projects like these.

They hope to see you all at this year’s annual “Hot Rods in Hoquiam” car show, on June 28 in downtown Hoquiam.