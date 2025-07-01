Pirates take over Westport

Three days of near-perfect weather, bubble trails, fire dancers, and a candy-tossing parade turned Westport into a pirates’ playground.

Against a backdrop of fishing boats and masts, the swashbuckling got underway Friday. Pirate Daze brought out the smiles as buccaneers of all shapes and sizes wandered the streets, with “arrrgg” and “ahoy there, mateys” echoing from every corner as pirate families roamed freely.

Three days of pirate fun and adventure featured the biggest collection of vendors at the Westport marina so far this year. Families enjoyed near-perfect weather and time to explore, some even letting their youngest pirates sign on as swabbies. Remember, it’s a long journey to the captain’s seat from here.

Children’s activities were everywhere, with the tall and bumpy European Super Slide one of the most sought-after rides by kids and adults alike. At the end of the street, Westport Bubble Works kept a steady stream of giant bubbles floating down the road. Rebecca Troxel was having a blast, “Look, they’re going all the way to the other end of the road!” Sure enough, kids followed the trail, chasing and popping bubbles as fast as they could.

Next to the slide, the main stage hosted a variety of acts, with the fire dancers a Saturday night favorite. Staff at local restaurant The Slippery Deck noted the crowds who came for the show, then stayed to eat and drink their hearty fill. The scent of succulent foods wafted from every direction, making it impossible to walk through that tempting corridor without getting hungry — a feast fit for pirate kings.

Everything culminated on Sunday at 3 p.m. as the parade rolled through town, turning onto the main drag and weaving past vendors and a street lined with children, families, pirates, and even family pets eager for the show.

The Westport Police Department led the lineup with lights flashing, and the procession began. Candy flying from floats sent children scrambling to collect it. From plethora of lookalike characters from Pirates of the Caribbean to dancing animals and penguins-in-training, sword-fighting scallywags, Harley Davidson riders, and classic cars — the parade showcased community spirit and just how beloved these friendly pirates truly are. (But watch out, new crew, once out at sea, Captain Sparrow’s temperament might be a different story).

Westport’s Rusty Scupper Pirate Daze was brought to life by the Westport-Grayland Chamber of Commerce.

“Arg, mateys!”

See you next year, with more loot to share.

As always, the European Super Slide was a popular attraction. (Ruth Arkless / For The Daily World)