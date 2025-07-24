PAWS of Grays Harbor’s Pub and Pup Crawl set for Saturday

The 2025 Paws of Grays Harbor Pub and Pup Crawl is set for Saturday starting at 4 p.m. with seven downtown Aberdeen establishments participating, including Mt. Olympus, The Tap Room, Steam Donkey, Rediviva, Mac’s Tavern, Billy’s and Messy Jessy’s. The event promises “beer, games and food.”

Participants will have the opportunity to win one of several prizes, which have a total value of $2,000. According to a press release issued by PAWS of Grays Harbor, “These incredible prizes were donated by some of the most generous and community-loving businesses around. We are so grateful for their support — this event would not be possible without them.”

Prizes include a custom pet portrait by local artist Jenny Fischer, a cruiser bike and gift card from La Vogue Cyclery, a one-hour massage from Honeywine Self Care, a lavender wreath from Evergreen Flower Farm, two dozen pastries from The Flour Shop in Montesano, brunch and dinner gift cards from Brunch 101, Billy’s, and Taqueria de los Figgies, a guitar, cooler, and a hydration pack valued at $200 from Harbor Pacific and a television courtesy of PAWS of Grays Harbor. Other prizes include coffee baskets, pet goodies, and Amazon gift cards.

The dog friendly fundraising event is sponsored by Great NorthWest Federal Credit Union and Rognlin’s Inc. PAWS of Grays Harbor is a private, non-profit, no-kill animal shelter located at 800 W 1st Street in Aberdeen.