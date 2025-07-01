Ocean Shores kicks off summer with Sand and Sawdust Festival

People come from near and far to enjoy beach, marvel at artistry of chainsaw artists

It was a strong turnout this weekend at the 2025 Sand and Sawdust Festival in Ocean Shores, as the cheerful roar of chainsaw engines revved up expectations. Under clear skies, vendors both in and outside the convention center enjoyed the relaxed, artsy energy that rolled through town.

Greeting festivalgoers were mastercrafted sandcastles sponsored by local businesses and sculpted by professionals. Catherine Morris, who has been sand sculpting for five years, was all smiles as she and her partner, Bert Adams, worked on their “Bigfoot and Pickleball: Anyone Can Play” theme. The piece drew plenty of curious glances, and Catherine was happy to share how much they loved bringing the idea to life.

Outside the convention center, General Manager George Lee was pleased with the turnout as visitors wandered among wood chips and incredible art pieces in progress. He explained the rules: each of the three days, artists create a small piece in less than an hour and a half and a large piece throughout the full day. Each piece must be finished the day it’s started. The “masters” create one each day, while the standard class can carve as many as they feel up to, with no daily quota. This year, 35 artists wielded chainsaws, transforming logs into art in astonishingly short timeframes. On Sunday at 2 p.m., every piece was auctioned off, benefiting both the artists and the local community.

Down on the beach where the sky was adorned with beautiful giant kites, Form Finders’ sandcastle sculpting contest was underway. According to the leader, Jim Butler, 11 groups competed for four awards on Saturday under the grand theme, “It’s a Zoo Out There,” which had inspired a delightful variety of entries. Master sculptors had already created the event’s main theme sign, while four stand-alone master castles stood like Easter Island heads, welcoming onlookers to snap photos and soak in the spirit of friendly competition.

When the votes were counted at 3 p.m., the results were in, winners being announced by Butler on the loud hailer, winners were awarded plaques and cash prizes up to $300.

The winners were,

Best in Theme: “Only in the Wild,” featuring a fabulous octopus stretching across the sand.

Team Spirit: “The Waddle Wedding,” waddling away with the plaque.

Masters’ Choice: “It’s a Zooper Day,” with a hungry-looking crocodile eyeing the zoo crowd.

People’s Choice: “Turtle Eats Donuts,” stealing hearts (and votes).

Saturday’s festivities concluded with a live concert featuring Nick Vigarino and his Meantown Blues Band.

The seaside town was buzzing, with people and cars moving between the beach’s sandcastle contest and the chainsaw action at the Convention Center, with everyone enjoying the artistic atmosphere and plentiful food and drink.

It was, in the end, a true seaside festival — Ocean Shores officially kicked off summer with a chainsaw symphony, a beach full of creativity, and a community that knows how to have fun and celebrate art with style.

Ruth Arkless / For The Daily World A Sand and Sawdust festival goer checks out a chainsaw sculpture.

Ruth Arkless / For The Daily World Sand sculptors scramble to finish their creations before the judging begins.