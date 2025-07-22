Montesano’s Kids Fest focused on foam and fun

Montesano Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual Kids Fest Saturday in conjunction with the Historic Montesano Car Show and Saturday Morning Market.

Parents were encouraged to use Kids Fest as a “pit stop” for the kiddos to burn off energy while mom and dad checked out the classic cars and market vendors. Admission was free and accomplished its goal of entertaining many children throughout the day.

Fleet Park in downtown Montesano hosted Kids Fest and fielded three different bounce houses and periodically, a foam machine. The foam machine elicited joy and laughter from mobs of children enjoying the partial sunny day.

The Saturday Morning Market located off Fleet Park accommodated about 40 vendors for the day. Patrons perused custom woodworking, arts and crafts, jewelry, car show apparel, fresh flowers and garden starts from vendor shops. The market will continue into August and can include more vendors for those interested.

Next to Fleet Park the Montesano Fire Department allowed children (with fireman help) to shoot a fire hose at a make-believe house fire, knocking down pretend flames to win prizes. Firefighters also demonstrated proper CPR technique on a CPR doll for interested onlookers.

To keep up on upcoming events in Montesano check out www.montesanochamber.org.