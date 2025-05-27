Memorial weekend sprinkled fun with remembrances

The Memorial weekend was busy across Grays Harbor County, with solemn remembrances and activities such as chainsaw carving and windsurfing.
Westport Maritime Museum
Westport Day of Remembrance at the Fishermen’s Memorial in downtown Westport on Sunday honored those lost at sea, with a blessing of the fleet for a safe and bountiful harvest.
Michael Wagar / The Daily World
Ocean City put on another one of its chainsaw carving auctions both Saturday and Sunday. A large crowd gathered on Saturday to watch chainsaw artists carve and then bid for their finished art.
Kristin Hartman
This baby deer and momma were out and about in Ocean Shores this past weekend.