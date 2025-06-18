Grays Harbor man’s TikTok posts go viral

Troy Colley, a long time Grays Harbor resident, has gone viral on TikTok with his short Friday Night Shop Thoughts.

The videos are brief, generally less than three minutes. In the videos, Colley tells a story or an anecdote and then gives an inspirational or motivational message. These are followed by a dad joke and a wish for viewers to have a great weekend.

Colley has been doing his shop thoughts for years on Facebook, but moved them onto the TikTok platform in November of 2024. By Jan. 24, 2025, he hit 1 million followers. He now has 1.8 million followers.

“Things started blowing up on January 21. I wasn’t sure what to think — I was actually a little scared because it happened so fast,” Colley said. “But it’s been a fun ride.”

Friday Night Shop Thoughts popularity caught the eye of Kelly Clarkson of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Colley’s videos were highlighted during one of her recent programs in the “What I’m Liking” portion of her nationwide television show.

TikTok, a global social media platform, is popular for its short format videos.

“I get a lot of comments on my videos and I try to respond to them all,” Colley said. “One of the common threads I have found in the comments is that young people want advice, they want positive messages, and they want safe places on the internet.”

Colley’s Friday Night Shop Thoughts provide all of those.

“I am grateful for the support I’ve gotten from the TikTok community. I frequently comment that this is as much their story as it is mine,” Colley said.

The Friday Night Shop Thoughts can be found on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram under the name troycolley203 or Friday Night Shop Thoughts.