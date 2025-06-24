Five Star Dealerships’ Sand and Sawdust Festival around the corner

One of the largest events of the year in Ocean Shores, Five Star Dealerships’ Sand and Sawdust Festival, is set for June 27–29 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. The festival will feature a chainsaw art show and auction with 30 carvers, a sandcastle and sand sculpture contest, live music, kite flying, vendors, food, beach activities, a beer garden and more.

The Chainsaw Art Show and Auction is one of the largest of its kind in the Pacific Northwest and will consist of chainsaw carving artists from around the world who will also take part in the ever-popular “quick carve” contest on June 27 and June 28 at 11 a.m. Live auctions for chainsaw art will begin at 5 p.m. on June 27 and 28 and at 2 p.m. on June 29.

Nick Vigarino’s Meantown Blues Band will perform a live, free concert on the Convention Center’s outdoor stage on June 28 from 7 to 9 p.m.

There will be plenty of sand-related art and entertainment on the beach including the annual sand castle building contest. Form Finders of Olympia will build one of their signature sculptures on June 27, and will conduct sandcastle workshops that afternoon and the next morning. Visit www.tourismoceanshores.com to sign up in advance. Interested sand castle builders may also register at the festival or on the beach.

Justin the Circler will host a sand drawing celebration on the beach June 27 and 28 as artists create drawings in the sand. Justin will offer free classes so festival goers can learn how to make their own sand drawings with a variety of tools.

The festival will also feature kite flying demonstrations by Grays Harbor Festival of Colors. Four sand sculptures will be constructed around the city as part of a master sand sculpture contest. Starting June 26, sand sculptors will build unique sand creations at Bennett’s Fish Shack, Playtime Family Fun, Oyhut Bay and the Convention Center.

The Ocean Shores Convention Center is located at 120 W Chance a La Mer NW, just two blocks from the beach.