Discover the Olympic Culinary Loop

Embark on a delectable journey along the Olympic Peninsula.

Crafting the perfect foodie escape is effortless with a trip around the Olympic Culinary Loop. This itinerary covers the loop’s four regions and can be done in four days or longer for a more leisurely pace. Whether sipping artisan ciders, sampling seasonal harvests, or dining on the region’s celebrated seafood, each region along this route has something to offer.

Get ready to explore charming towns, breathtaking natural beauty, and the passionate producers who make this loop a true feast for the senses.

Olympic Culinary Loop Road Trip

Part 1: Northeast

Begin your Olympic Culinary Loop road trip in the northeast corner of the peninsula. Fuel up with a hearty breakfast at local favorite Ajax Cafe on the waterfront in Port Hadlock before grabbing some snacks for the road at the Chimacum Corner Farmstand. The market features a wide selection of products produced on the Olympic Peninsula.

Stop by Fort Worden State Historical Park outside the Victorian-era seaport of Port Townsend to explore old military bunkers with panoramic water views, see the scenic Point Wilson Lighthouse, and stand in the spot where the 1982 film An Officer and a Gentleman was filmed.

As the afternoon wanes, head to Finnriver Farm & Cidery in Chimacum, about 10 miles outside Port Townsend. This certified organic farm and orchard offers small-batch craft ciders running from crisp and dry to fruity and complex. Relax in their outdoor space or enjoy a tasting flight in their spacious gathering room. Accompany your cider with fresh oysters or a wood-fired pizza from a local food truck.

For an elevated dinner experience, enjoy a farm-to-table meal at Nourish in Sequim, where a passion for sustainable food meets homegrown cooking. This farm-to-table dining spot sources local, organic ingredients to create mouthwatering small plates and multi-course weekend dinners that change seasonally.

Stay: The historic Palace Hotel in Port Townsend oozes old-world elegance. Its central location allows for an evening stroll down Water Street or along the town’s charming waterfront, window shopping as you pass by antique bookstores and shops selling coastal decor.

Part 2: Northwest

Next, head to the northwest corner where the dramatic landscapes of Olympic National Park meet the rugged Pacific coastline. While the park offers endless opportunities for exploration, even a short drive along Highway 101 provides glimpses of its majestic forests and stunning mountain range. Consider driving up to Hurricane Ridge for a one-of-a-kind, panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains.

For lunch, head to Yodelin Broth in Port Angeles for a PNW twist on bone broths and noodle soups. If wine tasting sounds like an afternoon treat, find a respite at Hurricane Hills Winery, also in Port Angeles. They specialize in small-batch fruit wines with unique flavors.

Continue west on this Olympic Peninsula road tripfollowing Highway 101 toward Neah Bay, home of the Makah Tribe. Don’t miss the Makah Cultural and Research Center, which houses artifacts unearthed from the Ozette Archeological Site, which revealed the remnants of a Makah village partially buried by a mudslide 300-500 years ago. View exhibits showcasing whaling and fishing tools, intricate basketry, and a life-size reconstruction of a traditional longhouse. Afterward, take the Cape Flattery Trail to its lookout point for one of the most stunning scenes along the Washington coast. Think rugged haystack rocks, crashing waves, and moody skies. Be sure to grab your day-use permit from the Makah Tribe before leaving the cultural center.

For a slice of Americana, slide into the Breakwater Restaurant and Bar in Clallam Bay for a steaming bowl of clam chowder or a burger and fries with a piece of strawberry rhubarb pie for dessert. The stunning scenery puts on quite a show from your booth side seat and comes free with dinner.

Stay: Base yourself along the water in Port Angeles at the updated Red Lion Hotel or immerse yourself in nature at Lake Crescent Lodge, nestled on the shores of a stunning glacial lake within Olympic National Park.

Part 3: Southwest

Continue your journey south to the wild and windswept beaches of the Olympic Peninsula’s southwest coast. At Kalaloch Beach, known for its towering sea stacks and slower pace, stroll along the driftwood-strewn shore, breathing in the fresh sea air. This region is famous for its razor clamming opportunities (check regulations and seasons beforehand). Eager to give it a try? Book a guided clamming tour or head to Ocean Shores the third full weekend in March for the Razor Clam and Seafood Festival.

Another great family activity can be found in Westport. Known primarily for its spectacular fishing and clamming, it’s also home to Westport Winery. Sip a glass of wine while meandering through a labyrinth of lavender, or try your hand at a game of Pétanque, a French lawn game. Next, enjoy a taste of the Olympic Peninsula with a stop at Sky Island Farm in Hoquiam. You’ll find fresh vegetables, as well as edible and cut flowers. End your day with dinner at the Roosevelt Dining Room at Lake Quinault Lodge. The menu showcases ingredients from the surrounding sea and forests.

Stay: Bed down at the historic Lake Quinault Lodge for a charming and rustic retreat on the shores of its picturesque namesake, Lake Quinault. Built in 1926 and surrounded by lush rainforest, this lodge exudes a cozy ambiance. Borrow a kayak for a quick paddle in these serene waters or simply lounge by the fireplace inside the grand lobby.

Part 4: Southeast

End your Olympic Peninsula road trip in the southeast portion of the peninsula. Visit Hama Hama Oyster Co. for oysters plucked fresh from Hood Canal. You can often witness the harvesting process and learn about sustainable aquaculture from this fifth-generation shellfish farm. Craving more succulent seafood? Head to Hook & Fork in Union for the fresh catch of the day, fish tacos, or chowder.

Afterward, stretch your legs with a hike along the Twanoh Loop Trail in Twanoh State Park. This moderate two-mile loop winds through lush forests and alongside a creek, offering an opportunity for forest bathing or bird watching. Looking for a water adventure instead? Spend a few hours paddling with Hood Canal Adventures on a guided tour.

For dinner, enjoy an elegant farm-to-table meal at The Restaurant at Alderbrook Resort & Spa. With floor-to-ceiling windows, this is the perfect spot to watch the sun fade as the sky turns into a deep, inky blue.

Stay: Base yourself at Alderbrook Resort & Spa, which boasts a saltwater pool overlooking Hood Canal. Relax those travel-weary muscles in the hot tub or sauna, or book a visit to the on-site spa.