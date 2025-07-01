Aberdeen students show out at SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference

Aberdeen High School and Miller Junior High perform well in competition in Atlanta

Teams of students from Aberdeen High School and Miller Junior High recently competed in Atlanta at the 2025 Skills USA National Leadership and Skills Conference and earned honors in four different events, Skills USA announced via press release.

Middle School

The team of Elizabeth Emmett and Aubriel Munoz placed fourth in the United States in Middle School Promotional Bulletin Board.

Miller Junior High’s Emily Dominguez placed fifth in the country in Middle School Prepared Speech.

The team of Calvin Evanson, Ian Giffin, and JayCee Kost, placed ninth in the nation in Middle School Team Engineering Challenge.

High School

Aberdeen High School junior Emerson Johnstone placed 31st out of 47 in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration competition.

Advisors for the Middle School Skills USA are, Ashley Emmett, Janet Dayton, and Hailey Pfeifer. Aberdeen High School Skills USA advisors are Chuck Veloni, Cory Martinson, Travis Wheeler, and Tracey Ecklund.

Aberdeen High School and Miller Junior High School’s Skills USA clubs would like to thank everyone who helped and supported these individuals as they represented Grays Harbor on a national level and achieved success in Atlanta.