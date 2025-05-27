Aberdeen schools race to the end of the school year

Students engage in plenty of activities prior to last day of school on June 11

The last day of school for the Aberdeen School District is June 11. As the school year winds down students and their families have and will continue to engage in spirited activities and awards will be earned at every grade level.

Silver and Gold Awards recognize student service

Aberdeen and Hoquiam high schools hosted the 34th annual Silver and Gold Awards ceremony at the Rotary Log Pavilion on May 20. Graduating seniors were recognized for serving their respective schools and communities in ways that often don’t draw headlines.

Aberdeen High School honorees include Alex Garcia Oropeza, Caleb Padilla, Trevon Maynard, Denny Linker and Marc Avila, and back row, Keira Hendrickson, Bella Bruner, Natalie Mareth, Harnoor Jandu and Ashlyn Richie.

Hoquiam High School honorees include Oliver Bryson, Nick Estes, Robin Fabini, Molly Gundersen, Avery Templer, Natalia Vazquez, Paige Brueher, Brandon Daniel, Alfredo Black, and Akasha Deason.

Harbor Learning Center Day of Service

Harbor Learning Center students took part in their 3rd Annual Day of Service on Friday, a day devoted to improving their school or in service to the community.

The Harbor Learning Center houses several district schools and programs at the Hopkins Building, including Harbor Open Doors/GED, Grays Harbor Academy and Harbor Jr./Sr. High School.

The students and staff jointly identify various projects to tackle and when the work is done, the day is capped off with a barbecue.

Miller students showcase work for their families

Miller Junior High School hosted a Family Engagement Night last Wednesday. Students showcased their classwork and shared research on future career opportunities.

Coast Trio performs for students

The Coast Trio played for 4th and 5th graders on May 15 at the Bishop Center for the Performing Arts at Grays Harbor College.

The trio includes Debra Akerlund, violin, Leslie O’Brien, viola and John O’Brien, cello. Student string players were afforded the opportunity to join them for part of the performance, which included music from the 1700s to the present day.

“Congratulations to Aberdeen schools,” Akerlund said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout or a more engaged, well-behaved audience. The Bishop Center was filled to the rafters.”

The performance was made possible thanks to a grant from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.