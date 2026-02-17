Letters to the editor

Olympic athletes have right to free speech

U.S. Olympic skier Hunter Hess is not a loser — he proudly represents the United States. What he does not represent, however, are all of the actions and decisions of our current President and his administration, which have deeply impacted our nation and its people.

As Americans, we still have the right to free speech — whether on the Olympic stage or anywhere else. Our athletes should not be judged or ridiculed by other nations for expressing their perspectives on what’s happening within the U.S. The athletes who chose to speak out did so sincerely and respectfully, without resorting to insults or slander. Unfortunately, that level of grace often stands in contrast to the behavior we sometimes see from our own leadership toward those who disagree with them.

Had these Olympians publicly supported the actions of our government, it’s likely they would have been celebrated. Yet their willingness to voice honest concern reflects true courage and love for their country.

Now is the time for all of us to pause and reflect on the direction America is heading — and whether it aligns with the future we want for our children, grandchildren, families, and friends.

Our nation has never been perfect, but it has always been a beacon of hope and freedom. We need leaders who put the people first — leaders who act with fairness, compassion, honesty, and respect.

It’s time for leadership grounded not in self-interest, but in truth, integrity, and love for all Americans.

Mary Dierick

Montesano

Children vaping a concern

I’m deeply concerned about the flagrant disregard for our children, when I see that large posted sign atop the front door of a shop in Aberdeen that offers “Vaping Supplies.”

It is a controlled substance, yet now odorless and could be easily used in classrooms while students and their teachers are being permeated.

The many addicted are never warned that all eventually have to be put on a waiting list for lung transplants.

Wake up, parents, if you care about your children. Some 10 years old and younger. All are in danger.

Linda Schaeffer

Grayland