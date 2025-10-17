Letters to the editor

We’ve spent beyond our means for decades

Everything costs too much.

The quality of material goods is lousy.

A hundred-dollar bill today equals a twenty-dollar bill just 10 years ago.

Insurance has sky-rocketed.

We’re taxed to death.

Sound familiar? I hear it all the time. How will my kids, let alone grandkids, be able to own a home and raise a family without having to have a household income of $150,000 or more, annually?

Everyone knows the reason why. It’s our national debt. The country (all countries) is one giant business. We’ve spent beyond our means for decades. Can you borrow $500 and pay back only $100 and say we’re even? Can you pay your home mortgage every three months and own it someday?

Government, civil service employees are all paid by taxes. When budgets are in the red, they’ll usually raise taxes versus cut some fat.

To reset the economy and get out of debt, will require everyone currently having to go through some tough times.

There are a lot of reasons why this hasn’t happened sooner — no term limits, PAC money, electoral college and no flat income tax for everyone.

I’m not into politics, and yes, we need our workers being paid by our taxes. Forty years ago, less than half the population was paid by our taxes. Now, it’s the other way.

Being a small brick and mortar business owner, I have little options when revenue drops. You have to increase sales (if possible), yet most of the time, it’s cutting expenses, either in wages, benefits or laying off employees. It’s all negative.

I fully support and admire all the people I know, paid by my tax dollars. It’s not a political thing; it’s strictly a numbers thing. Too many individuals think only of themselves, and not the bigger picture.

The way our country was (has been) going, it would reach a point that it was unsustainable with over spending. Greed, money and power has overtaken giving. We all want a quality of life for ourselves and our families. The question being, how much money does one need? I know a lot of wealthy people that are not happy, and more middle-income people that are.

You don’t have to be rich to hold the door open for an elderly person. I’ll go through hardships now, if it means a brighter future for my kids and grandkids. It will take time, and most likely, get worse before it gets better. This is still the greatest country in the world. U.S.A. — all the way.

Kelly Caskey

Cosmopolis

Please show up for Raymond protests

It has now been nearly three months since scores of North Pacific County concerned citizens last gathered in solidarity at the Raymond U.S. Highway 101 roundabout to show a force of displeasure, and disgust, with many of the ongoing/proposed policies of our current federal government. Much has transpired since then which has clarified and confirmed many of our greatest fears.

It is no longer a secret that millions of Americans, especially those at lower income levels, are going to be severely impacted by many, if not most, provisions of Trump’s Republican-passed Big Beautiful Bill. Any semblance of adequate health care coverage will soon become prohibitively expensive for many, if not all, lower and even middle income American families. Many rural hospitals and pharmacies are threatened with closing all across the country, as well as food assistance programs for the neediest of our citizens.

Meanwhile, the Big Beautiful Bill ensured that ICE became one of the most well-funded paramilitary establishments in the world in order to viciously, and indiscriminately, root out and, oftentimes blatantly illegally, imprison and deport every day law-abiding immigrants — many of whom being well along in the legal process of gaining permanent residency. This, of course, has resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of workers across the country who were doing the hard, monotonous, crappy jobs that many other Americans wouldn’t dream of doing — so much for stealing jobs.

Indivisible Pacific County is joining with more than 1,000 like-minded groups across the nation this coming Saturday, Oct. 18, from noon to 2 p.m., to again participate in a national show of solidarity against the fascist takeover of our beloved democracy and our country. There will be events at the U.S. Highway 101 roundabout in Raymond as well at Bolstad Pavilion in Long Beach. Hopefully there will be similar events planned in Grays Harbor County.

If you love this country and are concerned for its future for you and your loved ones, but not all the current, never-ending attacks on nearly every facet of our centuries-long, hard fought for democratic rights, please show up. If you love and respect the hard working immigrant families who are your friends, neighbors, co-workers, students and even family members who already have legal status in this country, or are in the process of acquiring it, please show up.

If you feel powerless to do anything because you are just one person, please show up. Wanna-be fascist dictators thrive on the principle of, and only succeed through, divide and conquer. Together, we have the overwhelming numbers to make a difference through a massive show of solidarity — but, only if you turn up. Please, rain or shine. Thank you.

Michael J. Spencer

Raymond