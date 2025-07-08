Letters to the editor

Mail-in voting is secure

I would like to address the Washington GOP’s Initiative IL23-126. For those who may not have access to a computer or have the time, below is the beginning of the nine pages of this initiative.

“By July 1, 2027, each county auditor must consult with the department of licensing to determine whether each registered voter in the county has demonstrated proof of citizenship by applying for and receiving an enhanced driver’s license or identicard under chapter 46.20 RCW.”

This will no doubt require increased personnel in every auditor’s office in the state as well as at the department of licensing. Who is going to pay for this? I have been a registered voter in Grays Harbor College since 1968. At that time, I had to prove I was eligible to vote. Does this mean if I do not have an enhanced driver’s license, I have to go through the process of re-proving my citizenship?

An article in The Daily World also indicates the GOP would like to return to the olden days of in-person voting and hand-counting ballots. How much is it going to cost to rebuild this type of a system to meet the needs of today’s voting public? How many voters do you know who want to spend their time driving to a specified polling place, standing in line to be checked in, then stand in line to access a voting machine, then stand in line to drop their ballot into a ballot box?

I do not believe that dropping my ballot into a box at a polling location is more secure than dropping it at the drop box at the auditor’s office or using the USPS.

Joan Julius

Montesano

The Daily World missed the target

The line between hunting and poaching is being blurred.

Front page news headlined “McCleary resident busted for Montana hunting violations.”

This errant shot of misrepresentation creates a false image and public perception problem. Perceptions can become a reality to the non-hunting public and compromises our heritage of legal hunting. Anti-hunters eat this stuff up like fine venison.

The acts this person has admitted to committing are not hunting. It’s poaching.

The public needs a clear distinction between hunting and poaching.

Hunting has an ethical code of fair chase at its core. Poaching has no core and no honor.

The headlines should have read: “McCleary resident busted for poaching wildlife in Montana.”

Kudos to the officers of the Montana Department of Wildlife and Parks and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Noel and Shelley Willet

Hunter education/firearm safety instructors retired

Montesano

Driver thankful for Officer Mullins

Driving into Aberdeen in the busy late afternoon traffic, my high priced Michelin tire suddenly fails.

I find myself under the Welcome to Aberdeen sign in the pouring rain with my wife, dog, in the mud with a car with a flat and and full of groceries.

Emergency services Agero assigned by USAA insists that I’m in Aberdeen, South Dakota. It is difficult to communicate as English seems to be a second language. The South Dakota 911 operator, being used for a location finder, finally convinces the Agero person that I am in the state of Washington. He insists that USAA has no one in Grays Harbor available to help me.

The break in the clouds comes when the Grays Harbor 911 dispatcher sends Police Officer Mullins to my location. He figured out how to unload my spare tire and helped rearrange my groceries in order to get it out from under the car. The presence of Officer Mullins was reassuring and protective in slowing the rush-hour traffic whizzing past only a few feet away.

I previously called Avalon towing company. They responded and with some difficulty were able to change my tire. Schwab tire stayed open to repair my tire, but it was not repairable.

I am of course thankful to the motorist who stopped and offered to help. However, I am most thankful to the kind 911 operators and Police Officer Mullins of the Aberdeen (Washington!) Police Department. He acted as a psychiatrist for a psychiatrist; his roadside manner rivals the best bedside manner.

We made it home tired but safe. Thank you Officer Mullins.

Thomas Greisamer, M.D.

Moclips