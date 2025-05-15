Letters to the editor

Commissioner Raines appreciated

Polarizing times like these — pockmarked by fear, loathing and loose talk — should make us all even more grateful for the integrity, common sense, hard work and bedrock bipartisanship that personify Vickie Raines’ tenure as a Grays Harbor County Commissioner.

Vickie, we appreciate you. Carry on.

John C. Hughes

Hoquiam

Donate to Miller Junior High’s trip back East

Do you have a current sixth, seventh, or eighth grader that would like to explore Washington, DC and New York City with the Miller Junior High school students?

Watch our country’s history come alive while visiting all the memorials and monuments, Arlington National Cemetery, Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and the 911 memorial. Explore some of the Smithsonian museums, Mount Vernon, Times Square, and enjoy a Broadway musical and off Broadway show. The seven day trip is in June of 2026 and we are currently fundraising. If your child and/or you are interested, please contact Laura Carle at lcarle@asd5.org or 360-581-9026. Please be aware that your child needs to have appropriate behavior.

Would you like to contribute to a struggling student or to the group? Each student’s cost is $4,300 for this amazing trip. The students are working hard to fundraise as much money to cover their costs, but it’s not easy. If you would like to assist in any way, please contact me. Thank you very much!

Laura Carle

Miller Junior High

Explore America Advisor

Where in the Sam Hill is common sense?

First, you wanted a round-about at the south end of the Chehalis River Bridge. Did not happen, but you added a new crosswalk with light to stop traffic going south to Westport, no warning sign or light on the bridge?

Talk about safety. No sign on bridge stating Westport right lane. Got one going north saying Hoquiam, left lane?

Now two lanes going south on the bridge and two lanes going north, you want south-bound traffic to merge into one lane on U.S. 101?

I’ll take what you are having.

That way I can come up with some stupid ideas. Just fix sidewalks. Not that much foot traffic on U.S. 101.

Lonnie Yucha

Aberdeen