Letter to the editor

Westport golf project not worth degradation of wetlands

In response to the June 11 opinion piece in The Daily World, “CEO of Westport Golf Links defends project criticisms,” I offer the following perspective.

The CEO argues that some of the land proposed for development has been degraded and is therefore of limited value. Washington State Parks purchased the adjacent parcel in 2015, then entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Westport Golf Links to explore the feasibility of building a golf course — not just on the degraded parcel, but across the entire park. When the MOU ends, Parks can finally evaluate what land use best serves the public.

In truth, much of this recently acquired land is not useless, as implied. While some areas were previously cleared, the landscape still contains wetlands and native vegetation already regenerating on its own. Sedge, willows, and other native species are reseeding without intervention and provide lasting ecological value. Invasive plants can be removed. Development — especially the use of heavy machinery, excavation, and compaction — may disrupt this natural recovery and cause long-term harm.

Proponents further claim the project will deliver a “net ecological gain” through on-site and off-site mitigation. But “net ecological gain” is a marketing phrase — not a scientific or legal standard. There is no reliable methodology for calculating it and no independent body to verify it. Replacing intact ecosystems with artificial ones, even if offset, is not ecological gain — it’s displacement.

The CEO also suggests the golf course will help address erosion by making the area eligible for sediment placement by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This implies the development is necessary for shoreline protection. But there is no commitment from the Corps — every proposal must still meet strict environmental and cost-benefit thresholds. According to the AECOM Coastal Study Report (2022), the proposed development lies in an active erosion zone. By 2035, erosion could claim restrooms, paths, support buildings, parking areas, and large sections of fairways if developed.

In fact, the golf course could worsen the very problem it claims to address. Once constructed, the Westport Golf Links would span 220 acres all along the shoreline of the park. This scale and placement increases erosion risk. Clearing dunes of vegetation removes the root systems that stabilize the coast. Wetlands and dunes that now act as self-sustaining buffers would be replaced with irrigated turf and infrastructure that require constant maintenance and costly intervention.

If it is already documented that development in this fragile coastal area will increase vulnerability, why would any responsible agency, like the Army Corps, be expected to step in later to fix the problems this development may have caused? It makes no sense. Approving the project now and hoping for federal assistance later is backwards.

Washaway Beach — just south of the site — shows the reality of trying to engineer shoreline stability. Despite decades of effort, including cobble berms, driftwood placement, and rock armoring, erosion continues. These efforts are expensive, short-lived, and often environmentally damaging. No long-term solution has yet proven effective.

Meanwhile, natural buffers already offer meaningful protection. According to the American Flood Coalition, a single acre of wetland can absorb up to 1 million gallons of floodwater. The Wetland Discipline Report identifies 346 acres of wetlands in the park — capable of holding hundreds of millions of gallons. Wetlands filter pollutants, recharge groundwater, provide wildlife habitat, and reduce human stress. Degraded areas could be restored with native plants, reinforcing these benefits.

Notably absent from the CEO’s letter is the potential harm armoring the shoreline may cause to the region’s surf break. Westport is one of Washington’s premier surfing destinations, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. Armoring with concrete seawalls or revetments to protect the golf course from erosion could degrade or eliminate this surf break, with serious consequences for local tourism. More than 400,000 people visited Westport Light State Park last year — surfers and beachgoers who support the local economy.

Rather than building infrastructure that will require defense for decades, the state should protect and restore the resilient ecosystems already in place. These wetlands and dunes offer proven, long-term protection to Westport and the peninsula — and their value is impossible to overstate.

The park already supports low-impact, year-round recreation: surfing, walking, birding, and beachcombing. These uses sustain the local economy and protect the landscape.

The proposed golf course offers speculative, seasonal gains and poses threats to one of Washington’s most treasured coastal parks. The MOU should be expired, and better long-term alternatives pursued.

Meghan Anderson

Grayland