AGP donates $50,000 to Aberdeen Fire Department

The Port of Grays Harbor’s largest customer, Ag Processing Inc., (AGP), a leading agribusiness with primary operations as a major U.S. soybean processor/refiner, presented the Aberdeen Fire Department with a $50,000 donation last week.

“We believe in being good neighbors,” said Craig Pietig, AGP’s Vice President of Ag Products. “As our presence grows in Aberdeen, we want to contribute to the health and safety of the community. Supporting the fire department is just one way we can show our appreciation for the people that make our success possible.”

The contribution underscores AGP’s continued commitment to the safety and well-being of the communities in which it operates, particularly as AGP expands to a new export facility at the Port’s Terminal 4B which will create 80 full-time, family-wage jobs when operational in mid-2026. This investment is intended to help the fire department meet increasing demands and ensure it is well-equipped to serve the expanding industrial zones in the area.

“This generous donation from AGP is a major boost for our department and our ability to serve the community,” said Aberdeen Fire Chief Dave Golding. “The funding will help us invest in vital equipment and training that directly supports our readiness and response capabilities. We are deeply grateful to AGP and the Port of Grays Harbor for recognizing the critical role we play and stepping up to support us.”

AGP is owned by local and regional cooperatives representing farmer-producers across the United States with corporate headquarters located in Omaha, Nebraska. AGP operates 10 soybean processing plants across the Midwest, producing soybean meal and crude soybean oil. Soybean meal, a primary source of protein in livestock rations, is marketed to domestic and global customers.

“As we have said for many years, AGP is an incredible partner to the Port and our entire community,” said Port of Grays Harbor Executive Director Leonard Barnes. “We applaud their contribution to support our first responders and look forward to many more years of celebrating a successful partnership.”

The Port of Grays Harbor is one of Washington State’s oldest port districts and Washington’s only deep-water port located directly on the Pacific Ocean. The Port of Grays Harbor operates four deep-water marine terminals.