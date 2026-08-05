Brian Lee BuschAug. 24, 1953 — July 9, 2026.

Published August 5, 2026

Brian Busch, 72, died peacefully at his home in Aberdeen, Washington on July 9, 2026. He is survived by his children Sarah Walker (Randy), Eli Busch (Krystal), and Leah Busch (Christopher), his grandson Simon Busch, his brother Karl Busch, and many dear friends.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri to Kenneth and Lucille Busch, Brian was the younger of two sons.

He joined the U.S. Navy at 17 and while stationed in California he met Valerie Noel. After his discharge from the Navy Brian convinced Valerie to join him in St. Louis. They married in 1976 and welcomed three children while Brian worked toward a degree from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy. After graduation he accepted a job at Lutheran Medical Center and worked his way up through the ranks to become Director of Pharmacy.

In 1993 The Busch Bunch moved to Hoquiam, Washington to be near Valerie’s family. After the kids left home Brian and Valerie divorced, though they remained close until Valerie’s death in 2023.

He suffered a stroke in 2012 that left him mostly home bound. He was able to remain in his home thanks to the care and support of his friends and caregivers, and for that we are eternally grateful.

Brian was a lover of knowledge, a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, a musician/songwriter, a nature adventurer, and an animal lover. He was loved, and will be missed.