Published August 1, 2026

Emelyne “Emi” Fredlund passed away peacefully on July 15, 2026, at her home in Ocean Shores, Washington, after an extended illness. She was born on Sept. 29, 1949, in Bellingham, Washington, to Adeline Louise (Van Hee) and Jacob Alton Jepperson.

Emi graduated from Bellingham High School in 1967 before attending Western Washington University, where she earned both a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology (1994) and Master of Education degree in adult education administration (1997). She began her working years as a florist before later following her passion for education, building a career as a counselor and faculty member at Skagit Valley College. She found great fulfillment encouraging and mentoring students, many of whom remembered her guidance and kindness long after they left the college. She cherished the lasting friendships she had with her colleagues.

On June 27, 1969, Emi married William Peter “Bill” Hunt in Bellingham. Together they welcomed two daughters, Jessica Nicole and Wendy Elizabeth and made homes in Alaska, Texas and Oklahoma. Years later, following their divorce, Emi returned to Bellingham with her daughters where she met and married Randall “Craig” Fredlund. Together they blended their families and built a life in Bellingham and then in Everett before retiring to Ocean Shores, Washington, where they enjoyed the beauty of the Washington coast.

Emi was raised in the Pacific Northwest, where she developed an eternal love of nature and the outdoors. Childhood memories at Elizabeth Park, summers at Birch Bay, and creating lifelong memories with family and friends remained among her favorite recollections. She enjoyed poetry, gardening, boating, fishing, RV camping, traveling, and had an adventurous heart.

Emi will be remembered for the love she had for her family and friends; her love of nature and animals; her keen eye for art; her wonderful sense of humor; and her inspiring determination. Whether tending flowers, watching birds, or spending time with those she loved, she found gratitude in the beauty around her and shared that joy with others.

She leaves behind her beloved husband, Craig Fredlund; her children, Jessica Pfundt (Joel Pfundt) and Wendy Nelson; her stepchildren, Randy Fredlund and Heather Fredlund; along with adored grandchildren and many extended family and friends who will cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Adeline Jepperson; her sisters, Peggy Hinton and Eileen Rettig; and her brother, Bernhard Jepperson.

A celebration of Emi’s life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Squalicum Boathouse in Bellingham. More information is available through Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen’s website where memories can also be shared. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Floyd and Delores Jones Cancer Institute in support of pancreaticobiliary cancer research.