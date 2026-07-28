Published July 28, 2026

Linda Marie Barry, a beloved sister, daughter, aunt, and friend, passed away on July 15, 2026, at Harborview Medical Center. Linda was born on August 30, 1959, to parents Rock Barry and Sari (Patterson) Barry in Aberdeen, Washington. She was raised in Pacific Beach.

Linda attended North Beach High School (NBHS) and graduated in 1977. In high school, Linda excelled academically in creative writing and English literature, and played a leadership role in many of the student clubs and organizations, including leading the Honor Society as president. Most notably, Linda was recognized as an aspiring journalism student and was actively involved in the graphic arts curriculum at NBHS. During her senior year, she was simultaneously editor-in-chief of the newspaper and co-editor of the annual yearbook. Linda and her yearbook co-editor refreshed the artistic and organizational design of the yearbook to focus on broader range of student life including academics, clubs and organizations, activities by season, and classes thus creating a high standard of excellence for annual yearbooks that followed.

After graduation, Linda continued her academic studies at Western Washington University (WWU) in Bellingham earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Spanish in 1982. Linda spent a semester studying abroad in Guadalajara, Mexico which was an exhilarating experience for her, broadening her perspective on the world outside the U.S., and the role we can play to help bridge cultural divides.

Linda worked in Seattle after graduation from WWU, securing a job in a local graphic arts studio near Ballard. Linda later enrolled in graduate studies at Portland State University studying to be a teacher of “English as a Second Language” and worked part time as a library assistant at the Multnomah County Public Library in Portland. Linda returned home to Grays Harbor and has resided in Pacific Beach the last 32 years.

Linda always had a love of learning and academia, and her ability to deconstruct complex storylines in her English literature studies, provided insightful self-reflection and wisdom that was beyond her years. Those insights, reflected in her creative writing endeavors also provided her the ability to express her artistic free spirit through short stories and poems. Her well-developed sense of humor, wit and charm, enhanced her vibrant personality and love of life as a young adult. She cultivated many meaningful and lasting friendships during her high school and college years and will be sorely missed by family and friends that knew during her prime.

Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother, Rock and Sari Barry of Pacific Beach; aunt and uncle, Ruth and Clyde Risley of Hoquiam, and Jim and Lena Barry of Pinecrest, California; cousin Gordy Risley of Pe Ell, and her grandparents, Eugene and Reta Patterson of Aberdeen.

She leaves behind her sister, Donna Barry of Pleasant Hill, Califonia and brother Brian Barry of Hoquiam, nephews: James Barry of Covington, Nick Barry of Fall City, Mike McCoy and Kris McCoy of Aberdeen, and Kenny McCoy of Hoquiam; cousins Carole Barry and Mary Hertzog of Ocean Shores; Jim Barry of San Jose, California; Duane Risley of Aberdeen, and Alan Risley of Toledo, Washington.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam, Washington.

Please take a few moments to record your thoughts for the family by signing the online register at www.colemanmortuary.net