Published July 28, 2026

Janet B. Meservey, age 92, passed away on July 20, 2026. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Bud Meservey, as well as three children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

As Janet was a devoted follower of Christ, we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace in the presence of the Lord.

Family and friends are invited to view the full obituary and service information, and to leave online condolences by visiting Janet’s obituary page on Coleman’s Mortuary’s website: colemanmortuary.net