Published July 28, 2026

Charlie Painter, a beloved soul who graced this world for 103 remarkable years, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2026, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital. Born on March 23, 1923, in the serene surroundings of Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, Charlie was the cherished son of George Henry Painter and Cora Mae Hawk (Painter). He leaves behind a legacy of love, craftsmanship, and quiet generosity that will be cherished by all who knew him.

Charlie’s early life was marked by both challenges and resilience. At the tender age of two, he and several of his siblings found themselves in a children’s home. Despite these early trials, Charlie pursued his education in Clearfield County, attending school through the 8th grade. Though he aspired to further his education, the distance to high school proved insurmountable at the time. Nevertheless, Charlie’s determination and work ethic saw him through various roles, from pumping gas and working as a mechanic at a local station to contributing as a draftsman during World War II at a munitions factory.

In 1942, Charlie married the love of his life, Irene Murdock, in their hometown of Clearfield County. Together, they shared 36 years of marriage, a union that was a testament to enduring love and partnership. Charlie’s career journey took him from Pennsylvania to the vast expanse of a 10,000-acre farm on Staten Island, California, before returning to Pennsylvania, where he served as a dedicated herdsman at Portman’s Dairy for a decade. In 1956, he embarked on a new adventure, moving his family to Axford Prairie, Washington. There, he and Irene purchased a café and gas station, where they also operated a shake mill, establishing a prosperous and welcoming community hub.

Charlie was a man of many talents, but his mastery in woodworking was truly unparalleled. He crafted his home and restaurant with his own hands, and his exquisite pieces were frequent recipients of Outstanding Exhibitor awards at the GHC Fair. Many of Charlie’s creations were generously donated to fundraisers, while some special items can be admired at The Bank of Pacific in Hoquiam. His love for his garden and the gentle song of birds brought him great joy and peace.

A quiet and humble man, Charlie’s kindness and generosity left an indelible mark on the lives of many. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Irene, his sons Charles Leroy and Daniel John Painter, his brother Burton, and sisters Elma, Hazel, and Esther. He is survived by his dear sister, Jane Knepp, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to honor Charlie’s life will be held on Aug. 23, 2026, at 1 p.m. at the Humptulips Grange, located at 32 McAfee Road, Humptulips, WA 98552. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital CCU Unit for their compassionate care and support during Charlie’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Charlie’s memory to a charity of your choice. As we say our final goodbyes, we hold close the words the family has chosen: “Forever in our Hearts.”