Hog Wild rolls through Ocean Shores

Blustery weather in Ocean Shores could not dampen spirits or activities over the weekend as the Hog Wild festival took over the Convention Center and associated grounds.

Stunt shows, live music and vendor transactions went on as usual, although scheduling had to be shifted around a bit due to wet conditions.

“I think, for the most part, we’ve had a great weekend, it’s amazing to me how many people have stuck it out, even through the bad weather. You know, we’ve had to postpone some stunt teams and stuff like that, but I think people were having fun,” said George Lee, Convention Center general manager. “I think it’s been a great time. The wind’s been a little challenging for some of the vendors to keep their stuff going, but for the most part, I’m just amazed at the number of people that have stuck out the whole festival.”

The festival kicked off on Friday with the Globe of Death and Street Creepers stunt shows and live music, continued through Saturday with the annual motorcycle parade that originated at Hoquiam High School, and stunt shows with the 1-Wheel Revolution. A lighter schedule on Sunday closed out the event.