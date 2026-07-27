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Hog Wild rolls through Ocean Shores

Published 1:30 am Monday, July 27, 2026

By Jerry Knaak The Daily World

CJ Ripley / For The Daily World An overhead view of the 2026 Hog Wild Festival as a stunt rider performs in the Globe of Death.
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CJ Ripley / For The Daily World

An overhead view of the 2026 Hog Wild Festival as a stunt rider performs in the Globe of Death.

CJ Ripley / For The Daily World An overhead view of the 2026 Hog Wild Festival as a stunt rider performs in the Globe of Death.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World The Iron Stallion Band performs at Hog Wild.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Bikers brought motorcycles of all shapes and sizes to Ocean Shores for Hog Wild.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World A stunt rider emerges from the smoke.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World A stunt rider puts on some speed after making a turn.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Despite the weather, 1-Wheel Revolution put on quite a show.
Wheelies and trick riding were the order of the afternoon on Saturday. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World A stunt rider pops a wheelie.
Festivalgoers check out the outdoor vendors at Hog Wild. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
One of the more daring stunts during 1-Wheel Revolution’s Saturday afternoon performance. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
Festivalgoers shop the indoor vendors at the Convention Center during Hog Wild. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)

Blustery weather in Ocean Shores could not dampen spirits or activities over the weekend as the Hog Wild festival took over the Convention Center and associated grounds.

Stunt shows, live music and vendor transactions went on as usual, although scheduling had to be shifted around a bit due to wet conditions.

“I think, for the most part, we’ve had a great weekend, it’s amazing to me how many people have stuck it out, even through the bad weather. You know, we’ve had to postpone some stunt teams and stuff like that, but I think people were having fun,” said George Lee, Convention Center general manager. “I think it’s been a great time. The wind’s been a little challenging for some of the vendors to keep their stuff going, but for the most part, I’m just amazed at the number of people that have stuck out the whole festival.”

The festival kicked off on Friday with the Globe of Death and Street Creepers stunt shows and live music, continued through Saturday with the annual motorcycle parade that originated at Hoquiam High School, and stunt shows with the 1-Wheel Revolution. A lighter schedule on Sunday closed out the event.

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