Mavis McComb, Larry Drake, Julie Fry-Rasler, Linda Barry

Published July 23, 2026

Mavis McCombs

Mavis McCombs of Satsop died Thursday July 16, 2026. She was 95.

A service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Larry Drake

Cosmopolis resident Larry James Drake, 87, died Saturday, July 18, 2026.

He was a teacher at Pacific Beach Elementary School.

No formal services are scheduled.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Julie Fry-Rasler

Julie Anne Frye-Rasler, 75, died Saturday, June 27, 2026, at her sister’s home in Chehalis.

She had worked at Evans Plywood, Duffy’s restaurant and then Channel Point Village in Hoquiam.

A potluck celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at the home of her sister, Lorie Mittge, 426 Spooner Road, Chehalis.

Funeral arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Linda Barry

Linda Barry, a longtime resident of Pacific Beach, died Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Harborview Hospital in Seattle. She was 66.

Visitation will be at the Coleman Mortuary from noon to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a graveside service at 3:30 at Hoquiam’s Sunset Memorial Park.