Service Notices

Published July 21, 2026

Kortnee Richart

A celebration of life for Aberdeen resident Kortnee Richart, who died June 24, 2026, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Harbor City Church in Aberdeen.

Arrangements were by Harrison Family Mortuary in Aberdeen.

Robert Beerbower

A celebration of life for Elma resident Robert Gene Beerbower, who died July 8, 2026, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Mike Murphy Pavilion in Elma.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.